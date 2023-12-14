Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has launched the emblem for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at a ceremony on Wednesday 13th December 2023, in Kaduna. He launched the emblem with the sum of five million naira.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Governor Sani paid tribute to all Nigerian heroes deceased and alive, for their sacrifices and selfless service in protecting the integrity, legitimacy, unity, and stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since the colonial period, our Armed Forces have been defending Nigeria and other nations. Many of our gallant men and women have paid the ultimate price in the course of keeping the peace at home and elsewhere. Their acts of valour and heroism will forever be remembered and appreciated by Nigeria and Nigerians.

Today, gallant members of the Armed forces are spread across different fronts battling bandits, terrorism, insurgency and other criminal elements recording successes despite huge challenges. Many have been away from their families for months and years.” Mr Sani said.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the veterans, he called for continuous support for them and their families adding that one way to show support was by contributing generously to the purchase of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

“Our departed heroes left behind wives, children and relations that must be catered for while thousands of veterans have special health needs and challenges.

“As beneficiaries of the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces, we must as a government, corporate entities and individuals support the veterans and families of our fallen heroes. I hereby launch the emblem with the sum of five million naira. I call on public-spirited organisations and individuals to donate generously to the Appeal Fund ” the Governor said.

Responding to the gesture, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion Kaduna Chapter on behalf of the association, highly commended the Kaduna State Government for the continuous show of solidarity and concern towards the well-being of the veterans and their dependents.

