The Zamfara State Government has completed the second phase of its Special Modified Free Medical Outreach Programme.

The first phase of the programme began in August 2023 entailed the provision of free medical services to individuals with various medical challenges. Among the services delivered to patients were cataract extraction, removal of groin swellings such as hernias and hydroceles as well as vesicovaginal fistula repairs and health education.

A statement by Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, revealed that 1,858 medical cases were treated successfully during the first and second phases of the free medical outreach.

According to him, the second phase of the exercise lasted from the end of November to the first week of December.

“Governor Dauda Lawal initiated the ongoing modified medical outreach to address prevalent surgical problems in Zamfara, including cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernias, hydroceles), vesico-vaginal fistula repairs (VVF), and health education,” the spokesperson said.

He further stated: “The Special Medical Outreach programme led by Professor A. I. Mungadi, and staffed by trained medical experts, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully operating on 1,858 cases.

“The operated cases include 747 groin swellings, 246 groin swellings & lumps/special, 781 cataract extraction/others, and 84 vesico – vaginal/rectal fistula (VVF).

“The programme uses tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 local government areas of the State. This approach has enabled patients in remote locations to receive the medical attention they need from qualified professionals.

“With this programme, the Zamfara State government aims to enhance people’s overall health and well-being, decrease mortality rates, and foster a healthier society.”

