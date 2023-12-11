For promoting fairness, regulatory stability and consumer protection within the Nigerian marketplace, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been named Government Agency of the Year 2023.

Since taking on the leadership role at the then Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in 2017, its head, Babatunde Irukera, has embarked on a transformative journey, reshaping and rebranding the CPC into a proactive and con-sumer-centric Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). His oversight of the Commission’s transition and operationalisation, starting from 30 January 2019, following the enactment of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, underscores his unwavering dedication to fostering a dynamic and responsive regulatory environment.

Under Mr Irukera’s visionary guidance, the FCCPC has recorded numerous milestones across diverse sectors, including healthcare, digital finance and electricity. One standout accomplishment is the strategic development and implementation of the Patient Bill of Rights.

This groundbreaking initiative establishes a comprehensive framework empowering patients with essential rights, such as informed consent, confidentiality and unrestricted access to their medical records.

The document serves as a charter of principles, delineating the rights and responsibilities of patients, healthcare providers and the regulatory body. This approach fosters a culture of transparency, accountability and patient-centric care.

The explicit articulation of patients’ rights provides a solid foundation for addressing complaints and seeking redress in cases where these rights are violated.

The agency has become a responsive adjudicator in healthcare-related disputes, ensuring that patients have a dedicated channel for seeking justice when needed.

Moreover, beyond healthcare, Mr Irukera’s leadership at the FCCPC has been marked by strategic initiatives and impactful interventions in other sectors.

In the digital finance landscape, the FCCPC has taken proactive measures against unregistered digital money lenders.

The agency’s release of a comprehensive list of illegal loan apps, coupled with the delisting of some applications from the Google Play Store, demonstrates a resolute commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers in the ever-evolving digital space.

This commitment extends globally through strategic collaborations with tech entities like Google Play. The FCCPC demands evidence of compliance from digital lenders, reinforcing countability and consumer protection standards in the dynamic digital financial sector. This proactive stance not only safeguards consumers but also contributes to the integrity and stability of the digital finance landscape, fostering trust and confidence among users.

In the power sector, the agency has been resolute in tackling challenges faced by electricity consumers, particularly unfair practices by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

The FCCPC mandates a 10-day notice before disconnection, providing consumers with a structured platform to voice concerns and seek resolution. This approach reflects a commitment to fairness and procedural justice in dealing with issues that impact consumers in the power sector.

Consumer-centric initiatives, streamlined under Mr Irukera’s leadership, have dismantled bureaucratic hurdles in the FCCPC’s complaint resolution process.

The commission stands as a strong ally, ensuring swift justice for consumers and maintaining vigilance against malpractices that could compromise consumer rights.

The strategic use of regulatory tools, including complaint resolution, surveillance, consumer education, research and strategic initiatives, reflects a comprehensive approach to ensuring the well-being and protection of consumers across various sectors.

Indigenous and foreign businesses have experienced the transformative impact of standardised practices instituted by the FCCPC.

This alignment with both national and international standards, combined with rigorous process auditing and the development of guidelines/standard operating procedures (SOPs), serves as an emblem of quality assurance in the Nigerian marketplace.

Mr Irukera’s leadership at the FCCPC has significantly contributed to shaping a business environment characterised by fairness, consumer protection and regulatory stability. His unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and consumer-centric initiatives has made the FCCPC a formidable force against manufacturers and suppliers engaging in unethical practices.

The commission has become a proactive entity that anticipates challenges and proactively addresses them, ensuring a robust and equitable marketplace for all stakeholders.

