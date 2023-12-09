The 47th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State climaxed on Saturday 9th December with the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji and 246 others.

The Convocation ceremony which commenced on Thursday 7th December ended Saturday, 9th December 2023 on a high note at the Amphitheatre of Oduduwa Hall of the university.

The grand finale witnessed the award of diplomas and degrees to a total of 1,276 postgraduate students in their various fields across different faculties of the University.

In all, 7,986 students of the institution graduated with various degrees including Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Philosophy (MPhil), Master of Science (MSc), Master Degrees, Professional Master, Postgraduate Diploma and bachelors.

Before his appointment as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS in September by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Adedeji was first appointed as the Special Adviser on Revenue to the President in June weeks after the inauguration of the new administration on 29th May.

Mr Adedeji studied accounting and graduated with a first-class from the same Obafemi Awolowo University. He bagged his Master’s degree from the same university.

The FIRS boss is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

An Alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, he is a former Manager at Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) in addition to serving as the Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State during the administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi amongst other positions he had held.

