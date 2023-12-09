Bluetti, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has donated 20 solar system kits to support Oke Odan Baptist Primary School, Yewa South in Ogun State, through its ‘Lighting an African Family (LAAF) CSR project’. This generous act aims to inject light into households and communities grappling with persistent power challenges within Africa in order to reduce electricity shortage.

The LAAF project is the brand’s commitment to making clean energy available to millions of African households so that more families can live in a bright environment and children can have equal learning opportunities.

The official donation event took place recently where Bluetti handed the equipment to the school including selected outstanding pupils. The event witnessed live demonstrations of the usage and functionalities of the power stations.

The Sales Manager of Bluetti Nigeria, Jeffery Zhang, who was at the event, said the brand has always been committed to promoting the application of renewable energy and practising corporate social responsibility.

According to him, “the devices will provide stable lighting and energy supply, solving the power shortage problem that the school often faces. He added that Bluetti will continue to work hard to enable more families to live in a bright environment; so that every child has equal learning opportunities, every mother has a more convenient life, and every father has more opportunities and possibilities.

“LAAF is a continuous project and institutions and regions in need are welcome to contact us.” Mr Zhang stated.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Patience Akintomide, Headteacher, Baptist Day Primary School, Oke Odan, who could not conceal her delight stated that the donation of the power stations is of far-reaching significance, giving room to provide pupils with rich educational resources despite unstable power supply.

While thanking Bluetti, the school teacher who approached Bluetti for the support, explained that, as a 21st century teacher, technology is one of the advantages to leverage for effective content delivery. She however observed that the absence of instructional materials makes the Internet the only option but electricity is a hindering factor.

The head teacher added that “this donation would tremendously impact the daily operations of the school and Bluetti is indeed out to improve the living conditions of people that don’t have access to electricity through the LAAF initiative”.

Electricity Shortage in Nigeria: A Growing Concern

Nigeria continues to face the daunting challenge of a consistent and stable electricity supply, particularly for people living in rural areas. The issue has had adverse effects on general development.

This deplorable state of electricity supply and infrastructures in the rural areas breeds an urgent call for corporate interventions and charitable donations which Bluetti has championed to put smiles on the faces of Africans.

Bluetti LAAF program is a long-term Corporate Social Responsibility project which is intended for impoverished families and communities, any region or institution within this category can contact Bluetti for such donations at https://nga.bluettipower.com/

