Are you ready to make this holiday season even more special? TECNO has got you covered with the incredible Blue Christmas Promo! Prepare for a season filled with exciting gifts, discounts, and the chance to win online and offline prizes. It’s the perfect way to spread festive cheer and make this holiday season unforgettable!

To participate offline, you only need to follow these simple steps:

Head to the nearest official TECNO store and buy any SPARK 20 Series, POP 8 Series, CAMON 20 Series, or PHANTOM Series.

Instantly, you will get a reward and a raffle ticket.

Fill out the raffle ticket correctly and submit it to qualify for a weekly draw featuring an ALL-EXPENSE PAID TRIP TO IVORY COAST and other exciting prizes.

Customers who participate offline can access exclusive discounts on selected devices during the promo.

Online users can join the 12 Days of Christmas activity as TECNO hosts from 13th to 24th December. It will be great fun, and you will want to take advantage of it!

Here’s what you can expect: Show off your old TECNO phones and get a brand new one for free! Have you bought a TECNO phone in 2023? Make a wish, and TECNO Santa might grant it to you! And if that’s not enough, you can share a picture taken on any TECNO Phone with the watermark and stand a chance to win big.

But wait, there’s more! You can also nominate someone special who deserves a surprise from TECNO Santa. Just ensure they’re a TECNO user, and you’re ready!

So, what are you waiting for? Join the fun with the #TECNOBlueXmas and make this season one to remember!

Winners will be announced every week. Make sure you’re following TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter) to be up to date with all the necessary information. This holiday season, let TECNO be your partner in creating unforgettable moments. Join us in celebrating the Blue Christmas Promo – where joy, gifts, and excitement come together!

