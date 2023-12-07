We invite only YOU to attend the BSN Organisational Analysis (OA) Workshop for free for one day.

The workshop is worth N500,000 each, and we are giving it to you free for One Day.

The workshop starts at 10 am prompt (WAT)

Venue: Real-Time Virtual

If it is a YES, click the blue button below to reserve your spot.

After registering, we will send a confirmation email or text message with the link to join the workshop if you have been selected to join.

Registration closes by 3 p.m. (WAT) on December 8th, 2023.

Please Note: The school retains the right to approve who can join the free workshop, and there is NO CERTIFICATE for the free workshop.

About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• Interactive real-time virtual classes

• Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation

• 50% scholarship on payment

• And so much more!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, Adekunle Fajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

