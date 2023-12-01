The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing massively in girl-child education across the state.

Mr Lawal made the pledge on Thursday when he attended an awareness lecture on gender-based violence, organised by the office of the Zamfara State First Lady as part of ‘the 16-day activism’.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted Mr Lawal as calling for a collective response against gender-based violence.

Governor Lawal recalled that Zamfara has been unfortunately infested with insecurity for over ten years, which has adversely affected several aspects of human resource development especially girl-child education.

Mr Lawal said: “The insecurity in Zamfara gave rise to the internal displacement of several communities, and the victims are mainly girls and women.

“Gender-based violence is a serious problem that we face as people. Therefore, we are developing programmes aimed at solving this massive inequality by investing in prevention and public enlightenment and creating access to education as well as economic development.

“We are particularly determined to invest more in girl-child education by encouraging parents to send the girl-child to school.

“I recently approved massive renovations of some girls’ secondary schools, College of Health Technology, and College of Health Sciences across Zamfara.

“It is pleasing to report that there has been a significant increase in enrollment of girls in schools, which is a positive development” the governor added.

Earlier, during her speech, the First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, commended the state government for addressing issues related to girls’ education.

“Today, we have gathered together to declare with one voice that enough is enough! As the First Lady of Zamfara State, it is my unwavering commitment to stand as an advocate of change – a catalyst for a society where every person, regardless of gender, can thrive in safety and equity,” she said.

The statement by Mr Idris explained that the awareness programme was one of the critical events of the office of the First Lady in its efforts to improve the lives of girl-children in Zamfara State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

