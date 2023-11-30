Get ready to deck the halls and raise a virtual toast, because the countdown to our big 35th anniversary celebration ‘The Next Step’ on 1 December has begun! Business School Netherlands is turning 35, and the festivities will light up our headquarters in Buren, the Netherlands.

For those of you who cannot join us in person, fear not! We’re bringing the celebration to you via a livestream experience. Tune in at 13:30 (Dutch time) to witness the moment when Annette Nijs, BSN’s president, unveils the BSN Global Community. Together we’ll clink glasses and celebrate three and a half decades of excellence.

Even if you can’t be here in the midst of the twinkling lights and jubilant cheers, you can still be part of the celebration from the comfort of your own space.

