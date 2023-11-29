The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has restated his vow to end the persisting problem of banditry in the state. Mr Lawal spoke on Wednesday when he visited the Community Protection Guards (CPG) training camp, an initiative of his administration to combat banditry in the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, noted that the ongoing Community Protection Guards training has instilled hope and confidence in the minds of the citizens with regard to the fight against insecurity in the state.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the recruitment process for the CPG was a rigorous one, with 300 individuals selected from each of the 14 local government areas of the state.

Governor Lawal expressed confidence in the fight against insecurity and emphasised the need for collective responsibility to ensure prevalence of peace in Zamfara. He said during the visit: “I am here today to witness the progress of the newly recruited Community Protection Guards (CPG) training.

“I urge you all (the recruits) to dedicate yourselves to the training as the task ahead is enormous and requires sacrifice for the motherland. We must come together for an effective result. One day, we will overcome the security challenges we face across Zamfara State.

“I am delighted with what I have seen at the training camp. It has raised my hopes, and I am confident that our rescue mission is on track, ensuring a better future for Zamfara.”

Mr Lawal had a fortnight ago disclosed that his administration was making remarkable progress in the battle against banditry and related crimes in the Zamfara State. He then promised that the first batch of the CPG, recruited from all 14 local government areas of the state, would be mobilised to the training camp within a week.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, Mr Lawal made the pledge while receiving the whitepaper of the transition committee at the council chamber, Government House in Gusau, the state capital. The whitepaper was presented by a committee led by Bello Karakkai, a former Head of Service of Zamfara State.

