Access Bank Plc, in a momentous event on Tuesday, 28 November, hosted the public presentation and launch of the two-volume book, ‘Wisdom and Integrity: The Legacy of Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie JSC CON Through Her Judgements’. The event took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The landmark publication serves as a testament to the illustrious career of Honourable Justice Amina Augie CFR, JSC (rtd) who has made profound contributions to the jurisprudence and evolution of law in Nigeria. Her Lordship’s unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law has earned her the deep reverence and profound admiration of her peers and colleagues.

The book, meticulously compiled to commemorate the Jurist’s retirement from the Bench upon reaching the constitutional retirement age of 70 years, is a compilation of some of her Lordship’s landmark judgments. The judgments, spanning several decades, have significantly contributed to the development of judicial precedents in diverse areas of the law.

Speaking on Access Bank’s backing of the publication, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, said:

“We are proud to support the launch of ‘Wisdom and Integrity: The Legacy of Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie JSC CON Through Her Judgements’, as her Lordship’s unwavering commitment to fairness and the rule of law aligns seamlessly with our values as an institution.

“This book not only commemorates an illustrious legal career but also contributes significantly to the preservation and advancement of our judicial heritage. Through our support, we reaffirm our dedication to initiatives that promote knowledge, integrity, and the enduring legacy of excellence in the legal profession.”

In her remarks, the author, Honourable Justice Augie CFR, JSC (Rtd), expressed delight at the support of the various stakeholders present and charged the legal practitioners present on being incorruptible in the face of considerable malignment.

“I am truly delighted and immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from the distinguished stakeholders present at today’s event. Indeed, this outpouring of love underscores the positive legacy I was able to establish through my years of practise. To my fellow legal practitioners, I extend a heartfelt charge to remain steadfast and incorruptible in the face of any adversity,” she stated.

In a world that sometimes challenges the very principles we uphold, let us stand unwavering in our commitment to justice, integrity, and the noble pursuit of upholding the rule of law. Together, we can ensure that the flame of justice continues to burn brightly for generations to come,” she added.

The book reviewer, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, provided insightful commentary, acknowledging the immense impact of her Lordship’ judgments on the legal landscape.

Chaired by His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, the launch event had in attendance distinguished guests from the legal and academic communities, as well as representatives from various public and private agencies.

The attendees included His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Group CEO, Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe; Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Paul Usoro a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN); Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN and a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George.

Others include Principal Partner, Alegeh & Co, Augustine Alegeh SAN; Principal Partner, Kenna Partners, Prof Fabian Ajogwu SAN; Executive Vice Chairman, Sapetro, Senator Daisy Danjuma; Attorney General of Kano, Haruna Isa Dederi; former Ambassador of Nigeria to Brazil, Chris Okeke; Chairman Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko; Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ahonsi Unuigbe; Managing Director, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, and more.

Justice Amina Augie’s remarkable journey in the legal profession began in 1978, and her career has been marked by determination, perseverance, and integrity. From serving as a Legal Aid Counsel to her elevation as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2016, her contributions have extended beyond the bench. She has been a passionate teacher, mentor, and advocate for human rights, focusing on women and children.

As a devoted public servant, Justice Amina Augie has chaired several tribunals, served on numerous boards and colloquia on human rights globally, and received prestigious awards and recognitions.

