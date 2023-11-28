Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has been awarded the 2023 NITMA-Digital Governor of the Year by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Tuesday, Governor Sani emerged winner after an online voting process by Nigerians and has since been awarded at a ceremony in Lagos state.

The NCS lauded the Kaduna State Government led by Governor Uba Sani for its unwavering dedication and efforts in bolstering the application of technology in the administration of the state especially in the areas of agriculture, revenue collection, health and education.

These technological interventions have made Kaduna state a hub of technological innovation and advancement.

Governor Sani while thanking the Nigeria Computer Society for their remarkable work across Nigeria stated “This award is not only an acknowledgement of our accomplishments, but I believe that this will serve as an inspiration for others to follow our proactive steps in advancing Nigeria’s digital landscape.”

The annual NCS-National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) seeks to recognise and celebrate exceptional individuals, state governments, and institutions for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of information technology in Nigeria and beyond.

The Kaduna State Government has continued to prioritize the development of robust technological infrastructure, to ensure that all citizens of the state have equal access to digital services and connectivity.

Recently, the state government partnered with Google to train 5,000 women and girls in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and the entrepreneurial application of digital technologies.

