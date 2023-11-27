In 2023, at the prestigious Tin City Fashion Week, Uche Agomoh unveiled a breathtaking bridal collection consisting of seven exquisitely crafted pieces under her iconic brand, Head to Heels. The event marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s fashion landscape, representing another remarkable chapter in Head to Heels’ journey.

This collaboration with Africa Fashion Week, while not the first, remains a crucial stride in continuing the legacy established since its inception in 2020.

Crafting Elegance: The Journey of Head to Heels

Emerging in 2020 from the heart of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, Head to Heels embodies the visionary creativity of Uche Agomoh. Graduating with a degree in English Language from the University of Jos, Uche Agomoh seamlessly transitioned into the fashion world.

The brand transcends being just a label. It embodies a commitment to enhancing women’s beauty through bespoke and ready-to-wear collections for both kids and adults. Their ethos emphasise quality fabrics and impeccable fits, encapsulating their motto, “THE GOOD LOOK.”

Innovation and Inspiration: Learning from Fashion Titans

The prominence of Tin City Fashion Week attracted industry luminaries like Frank Oshodi Richard and Malik Afegbua. Mr Afegbua, CEO of Slickcity Media, shared insights on integrating AI into design, further enhancing the creativity of emerging designers. This blend of innovation and artistry signifies a future where technology harmonises seamlessly with the fashion realm.

Dreams to Reality: Head to Heels’ Aspirations

In an interview, Uche Agomoh expressed heartfelt gratitude for the platform offered by Tin City Fashion Week. Beyond national borders, her aspirations soar, envisioning the global showcase of her brand, a testament to its boundless potential.

Connect with Head to Heels

For inquiries or to experience the elegance first hand, reach out to Head to Heels via email at Uchayagomoh@gmail.com or explore their captivating world on Instagram at @headtoheels_official.

Where Elegance Meets Innovation

Head to Heels isn’t merely a brand; it’s an embodiment of elegance, craftsmanship, and an unyielding pursuit of beauty. Step into this world, where every thread weaves a tale of sophistication and grace.

More photos…



