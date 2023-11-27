Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has awarded Hajj seats to the best two overall winners of the recently concluded Quranic recitation competition held in Kaduna on Sunday, among other cash gifts to participants.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu, Mr Sani while speaking at the venue of the event at Kinkinau Kaduna, revealed that “the best two overall candidates from the male and female categories would be granted Hajj seats to participate in the 2024 Hajj exercise.”

He also highlighted the importance of integrating the teachings of the Quran into one’s daily life, rather than limiting its application to challenging circumstances.

He therefore urged Muslims to “embrace the Quran’s wisdom and guidance, because of the transformative power it holds in all aspects of lives.”

In response to the challenges encountered during the previous Hajj exercise, Mr Sani proactively addressed the situation by announcing the establishment of a committee. The committee’s main objective is to ensure a seamless and problem-free execution of the upcoming Hajj exercises.

The governor expressed his disappointment with the unfortunate circumstances which were recorded during the past exercise, particularly highlighting issues related to feeding the pilgrims.

He also exposed some individuals who approached him for a contract to feed the pilgrims, stating that he warned them anyone who cheated the pilgrims would incur Allah’s wrath, as the prayers of the oppressed are answered without barrier.

At the event, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the National Chairman of Jamaatu Izalatil Bida wa Ikamatus Sunan (JIBWIS), praised the governor for his remarkable development initiatives since taking office.

Sheik Bala Lau specifically emphasised the Governor’s commitment to social welfare, lauding the positive impact it has had on the residents of Kaduna State.

The Islamic scholar praised Mr Sani’s leadership style, commending his unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of the populace through a multitude of initiatives and programs.

