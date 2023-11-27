A mini-stadium has been unveiled in Umuchu community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, to promote sports and youth development in the area.

The Chairperson of Aguata local council, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike, inspired by the words of the Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, privately built the stadium single-handedly, with no public or private intervention, as a way of giving back to the society.

The project was unveiled on Saturday, 25 November, by the Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Mba.

The stadium, which is fenced round, has a VIP stand, a sitting and standing gallery and spaces proposed for the construction of a volleyball court.

Mr Mba commended Dr Ofobuike for initiating and completing the stadium project, and for driving Governor Charles Soludo’s vision in the council area.

Over 2,000 people, mainly youths, witnessed the unveiling ceremony which included a football match between Aguata Football Academy (U-13) vs DOSCADEK Academy (U-13), and Umuchu All Stars vs. Ekwulobia All Stars.

A cardinal and Bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, Peter Okpaleke, prayed and blessed the Umuchu mini-Stadium.

It is rare for a local council in Nigeria to build a stadium, perhaps because of its construction cost and the sustainability challenge but Oguata residents say Dr. Ofobuike, the chairperson of the council area, is driven by passion to develop and lift the youth of the area.

“He is a leader that is restless until the needs and plight of his people are attended to,” says Chukwuebuka Umezuluora from the Uga community.

‘Ready for the world’

Dr Ofobuike’s vision, tagged #AGreaterAguata, is reduced into six development goals – social infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and sports development.

“The impact of football cannot be overemphasised; football unites, football heals, football projects a people,” says Dr Ofobuike, who expressed gladness that his administration has been able to complete the Umuchu mini-Stadium.

“We are good to unleash! We are ready for the world!” he added.

To complement the Umuchu Mini Stadium, the Aguata council successfully established the Aguata Football Academy to nurture young talents. Seventy-five boys had been selected as the first set of candidates for the academy.

Dr Ofobuike and other officials, in August, flew the U-13 boys of the academy to Uyo for a 2023 summer camp, where they played friendlies and toured some beautiful places, including the famous Ibeno Beach, in Akwa Ibom State.

Dr Ofobuike said he got the inspiration from Governor Soludo to build the stadium.

“The governor, in one of the meetings we had with him, inspired me and my colleagues that we should think outside the box (in our running of the councils),” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

