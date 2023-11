The 17-story Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Headquarters of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Swali, Yenagoa, is set to host oil and gas industry eggheads and policy makers as the yearly Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum 2023, 12th edition, kicks off on 4th December.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and his Gas counterpart, Hon Ekperikpo Ekpo would lead other big wigs of the oil and gas industry heading to Yenagoa for one of the biggest events in the calendar of the oil and gas industry.

The Ministers are expected to deliver addresses and to show the direction of the Federal Government’s thinking concerning Nigerian Content and investment strategies.

The PNC is hosted by the NCDMB in partnership with DMG Events and the Bayelsa State Government. This year’s edition is slated to open with an invitational golf tourney and welcome dinner- the first of the three gala nights that would be sponsored by Coleman Wires and Cables, the Bayelsa State Government and the Nigeria LNG Ltd. The event will close on Thursday, 7 December, 2023 with a visit by delegates to the facility of MG VOWGAS in Port Harcourt, River State.

Among the presentations that will be made at the PNC is the opening keynote address by the host of the event and Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote. The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, and the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPA), Farouk Ahmed, alongside other key industry figures will feature prominently in the 4-day event. Also, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari is also expected to grace the PNC as he had done in previous years.

Major international oil companies (IOCs), members of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), and service companies, would be actively participating in the four-day conference, with their chief executive officers functioning in one capacity or the other. Some would serve as moderators of panel discussions, function as panelists or deliver papers on critical subjects relating to local content practice in the oil and gas industry.

For the 2023 edition, key subjects for the panel sessions centre around “Providing an Enabling Environment for Investment in the Energy Sector,” “Opportunities in Decarbonisation and Domestic Gas Utilisation,” “Deepening Nigerian Content in the Manufacturing Sector,” and “Financing a Thriving Midstream Sector for Socioeconomic Development,” as well as Sustainable Framework for Human Capacity Development.” Presentations on R&D Success Stories are also expected.

In addition to the expansive exhibition, the PNC Forum affords prospective investors and clients as well as fund managers an interactive platform with key Federal Government officials overseeing the oil and gas sector. They equally interact with key industry operators, service providers, and chief executives of the regulatory agencies. Among the industry players, a major activity is evaluation of their performances in local content practice, and consideration of appropriate adjustments aimed at better results.

At the forum, there will be opportunities for collaboration and partnership between the public sector and private business interests as well as the private sector and academia. The emerging opportunities from divestments by IOCs and the decarbonisation drive in the industry will also feature.

