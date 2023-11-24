iConnect, Slot, Glo World, Casper Gadgets, SPAR , Reena’s, Royalline, Doe Resources, Pointek, Finet, Kolia Angels, iMate and Rewjido, powered by Redington, now offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a gorgeous new design and a powerful 48MP Main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C. Customers are now able to buy the iPhone 15 line-up beginning 20th of October 2023.
For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://mea.redingtongroup.com/ng/apple/
