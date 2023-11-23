OhentPay, an international money transfer service has officially launched its remittance-focused product in over 30 countries in Europe. This opens up the product to enable millions of Nigerian migrants in these markets to be able to send money to their friends, family, and loved ones back home.

With OhentPay, users can now send money from the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, and Romania. From these countries, they can send money directly to their loved one’s bank accounts in Nigeria.

Africans have always been big on migration and one recurring problem faced by new migrants is getting integrated into their new country’s banking system and being able to send money back home. To put this in perspective and emphasise how crucial it is, migrant remittances hit $626 billion globally in 2022.

OhentPay provides an easy way to send money across borders and focuses on providing the best exchange rates for its users. This enables users to get the best value for their money. Getting the right value is an important aspect of remittance payment, especially for Nigerians and Africans who migrated from countries with very volatile currencies.

OhentPay’s mission is to make cross-border money transfers hassle-free and accessible. The company’s launch into the European markets is set to eliminate the frustration that comes with high fees on international transactions, unfavourable exchange rates, and transaction delays. This is why OhentPay offers the best rates, low fees, fast transactions, 24/7 customer support, and secure transactions.

Emmanuel Ogbodo, founder and CEO at OhentPay, emphasised how important the launch is to the company and its users.

“This is an important piece for us in our mission to enable even more access to international payments. With this expansion, we’ve opened up the market for Nigerian migrants in the rest of Europe to move money easily back home. Just the same way we’ve done successfully over the years in the United Kingdom. We’re excited about this phase and the huge market it opens up for us.”

“Remittances are an important source of foreign exchange in the continent and migrant workers are a key part to making those remittances happen. We’re excited about everything we have planned for our users. And they’re a lot!”

For more information, visit their website here or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

To download the OhentPay app on the Google PlayStore or Apple Store for international transactions, visit here.

https://ohentpay.onelink.me/dslG/ps78c7hy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

