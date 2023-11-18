In a dazzling display of cultural splendour and international camaraderie, the Grand Procession of the Lord Mayor’s Show unfolded on the streets of London, marking a historic moment with the participation of Africa for the first time in 805 years. The magnificent occasion marked the induction of the newly-appointed Lord Mayor, Michael Mainelli, through a spectacular parade.

In a strategic move to foster global exchange, the procession welcomed the participation of countries outside the UK, including China, Italy, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Nigeria represented by Lagos State. The joint delegation from the state and EnterpriseNGR was led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, and co-chaired by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who serves as the Chairman of EnterpriseNGR and Coronation Group Limited.

Coronation Group – Africa’s investment management powerhouse – proudly took the centre stage as lead sponsors, underscoring its commitment to supporting platforms that bridge cultures and foster global collaboration.

Mr Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, the Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management and President of the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), joined the parade. He stated,”Coronation Group is honoured to be woven into a rich tapestry of cultures that reflect centuries of collective effort to develop commerce, communities, and charities. Through our collaboration with Lagos State and EnterpriseNGR, we are proud to showcase our vibrant Nigerian culture that exudes intellectual depth, passion, ambition, and the strength of enterprise.”

The Grand Procession, a 2-mile-long spectacle unfolded in two stages – the outward journey to the Royal Courts of Justice, followed by a short break, and the return procession to Mansion House. Joining this year’s parade, were over 2,000 participants from livery companies which are the heart of the City of London,celebrating their respective trades, crafts, and professions, embodying the dignity of work and the significance of London’s financial district.The Lagos team stole the spotlight on the streets of London with their iconic Eyo masquerades, captivating afrobeats music, and a parade float that displayed Lagos’ remarkable strides in the transportation sector, shaping the present and charting the future. A fusion of the Lagos Blue Line, ‘Danfo’ buses, ‘Kekes,’ and iconic sites like the Lekki bridge, the parade float was an ode to these accomplishments.In a remarkable continuation of festivities, the Visiting Cities’ Banquet, organised by the City of Zurich, Switzerland, unfolded after the parade. This Swiss-influenced livery-style dinner brought together participating cities, including Lagos, celebrating their strategic significance to the City of London and fostering friendships. The evening’s toasts and ceremonies affirmed enduring bonds in the spirit of trade, goodwill, and diplomacy.During the Banquet, the Lord Mayor, Michael Mainelli while echoing the global theme of the event, emphasised the importance of building global partnerships for success. “The Lord Mayor’s Show stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering lasting bonds across borders. Together, we embark on a journey of shared success, embracing diversity and building a future where collaboration knows no bounds,” remarked the Lord Mayor.Monday’s festivities include the Governor of Lagos State and Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede attending a high-profile banquet with distinguished UK VVIP guests, including the Prime Minister and the Archbishop of Canterbury. Additionally, the InvestLagos dinner will see Lagos State and EnterpriseNGR hosting stakeholders from Nigeria and the diaspora, promoting business opportunities, and fostering bilateral relationships under the theme “Lagos is Open for Business.”The Lord Mayor’s Show Parade and Visiting Cities’ Banquet mark a glorious chapter in the history of London, celebrating diversity, trade, and the spirit of global partnership. As the city continues to embrace cultures from around the world, Coronation Group Limited remains proud to be at the forefront of supporting platforms that position Nigeria as Africa’s premier financial market.