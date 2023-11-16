Promiseland Estate, a leading real estate firm in Abuja, has reiterated its commitment to constructing 100,000 homes over the next decade.

In a statement released by the management on Wednesday, the company dismissed the attempts by detractors to tarnish its reputation, stressing that it remains undeterred in pursuing its ambitious goals.

Recently, a controversy arose when Sunrise Estate, in a notice of litigation published across various news outlets, cautioned the public against purchasing plots 580 and 581 in Kugbo District, Abuja, being marketed by Promiseland Estate.

But responding to the action of Sunrise Estate, Promiseland Estate stated that it refuses to be swayed by individuals feeling intimidated by its remarkable ascent in the real estate sector.

The company reiterated its dedication to its vision of uplifting people from poverty to prosperity through real estate investment.

The statement read, “Over the past decade, we’ve always placed our clients’ needs as a top priority; we promise to carry that forward by ensuring every client receives the absolute best value when buying their dream home.”

Promiseland Estate further outlined its commitment to building 100,000 homes within the next 10 years. It affirmed its determination to provide seamless housing solutions to clients both in Nigeria and the diaspora through innovative investment schemes.

The real estate firm also highlighted its core values, including integrity, trust, and sustainability.

Promiseland Estate emphasised its dedication to developing communities that encourage environmental, social, and economic prosperity. It reassured its clients of its unwavering commitment.

The statement drew attention to various ongoing projects of Promiseland Estate, including Maitama II, Smart City, Idu Corridor, Karsana 1.0, Penny City, Bungalow City, Luxury Estate, Kubwa F01, and Lugbe Phase 1. It added that all the projects are strategically located in different districts of Abuja.

“Promiseland Estate invites potential investors to explore these projects, promising up to 1,000% return on investment in specific locations within the next five years.”

“Our offices and phone numbers remain open for prospective clients and subscribers:

“Office Address: 315, Damba St, Zone 5, Wuse 904101, Abuja

Phone: 0802 705 7730,” the statement further pointed out.

