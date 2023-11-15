This November, Femme Africa are introducing In Her Bag – A business fund powered by Flutterwave, open to young business women aged 18 to 35. Our shared goal is to empower and support female entrepreneurs with the financial and social capital to nurture their businesses and cultivate their business leadership skills.

As a female-owned business ourselves, we at Femme Africa understand the different challenges many entrepreneurs face when it comes to scaling up their business. That’s why we’ve partnered with leading fintech powerhouse, Flutterwave, to give female entrepreneurs who own small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria the opportunity to grow.

Welcoming businesses spanning various sectors – including fashion, beauty, retail, and other creative industries – Femme Africa and Flutterwave will take five female entrepreneurs on an immersive 5-day programme packed with training from industry leaders. This transformative journey includes master classes in branding and storytelling, funding for sale, community building, and e-commerce, facilitated by Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Dolapo Morgan, Tobi Hamilton, Onyedikachim Nwankwo, respectively. Selected participants will gain invaluable knowledge, refine their business strategies, enhance their leadership skills and also have a chance to win a grant of 4 million Naira shared among the lucky winners.

Speaking on her motivations to curate this initiative, Femme Africa’s Programmes Manager, Toluwaleke Subair says,

“In Her Bag embodies our unwavering belief in the boundless potential of Nigerian women to continually take up space and pioneer new ground.”

She continues, “This programme is a continuation of Femme Africa’s commitment to equipping the women in our community with the right knowledge, resources, and support to not just thrive in their businesses but to innovate, scale, lead, and become trailblazers in their respective industries.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mathieu Limousi, VP of Marketing, Flutterwave says,

“We are excited to be supporting the Femme Africa team on this inspiring initiative. The goal is that together, we will make dreams come true and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

He continues, “as we’ve always done, our mission at Flutterwave is to continue to empower and uplift small scale entrepreneurs by providing the financial and social capital they need to thrive in their businesses.”

Calling all women-founded businesses registered in Nigeria for at least 12 months, applications for In Her Bag opens on the 10th of November, you can register via the application portal, registrations to close on the 17th. In partnership with Flutterwave, our applicants must be using the Flutterwave payment gateway for business transactions. So you either use the Flutterwave store, or you have the Flutterwave API integrated into your website or e-commerce platform. If you are not registered on Flutterwave, you can do so here. The winning applicants will be selected by a panel of established business owners in their fields.

About Femme Africa

Femme Africa is a first-of-its-kind media and entertainment company that specialises in building content, community and culture for Gen Z and young millennial African women on the continent and in the Diaspora.

Through written and audio-visual content, events and programmes, e-commerce and creative strategy, Femme Africa emboldens African women to take up space in today’s patriarchal society. We leverage our in-depth understanding of our market, to connect brands, young talent and audiences to unique opportunities for growth and discovery.

A unique enterprise in the African market, we pride ourselves on our approach of excellence and expertise. With consistent and cutting edge solutions that tackle gender biases in society, Femme Africa is poised to revolutionise the Media and Entertainment landscape for young women in Africa and her Diaspora.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 550M transactions in excess of USD $32B and serves more than 2,000,000 businesses, including customers such as Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and others. The company’s key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

