The origin of this narrative traces back to a tranquil evening, where the sky painted a serene picture with a golden sunset casting a warm glow over our family home. Within the embrace of that peaceful atmosphere, I endeavour to encapsulate the profound impact of a man whose wisdom, compassion, and integrity touched the lives of many-Mallam Adamu M. Fika, affectionately known as Baba.

With these guiding principles illuminating his path, he dedicated his life to his family, the local community, and the nation. Baba’s extraordinary journey, which began on 31st December 1933, gracefully concluded on the 24th of October 2023, leaving behind an enduring testament to a life lived with purpose and profound values- a legacy that echoes through time.

Baba’s early life bore the weight of adversity as he faced the profound loss of his parents at a tender age. Undeterred by the challenges fate had thrown his way, he demonstrated remarkable perseverance. Seeking solace in the embrace of his uncle, he set forth on a transformative path on education. This journey not only became a source of solace but also served as the crucible in which his resilience and determination were forged. It laid the foundation for the extraordinary life that lay ahead, a life defined by a resolute spirit and an indomitable will to overcome obstacles.

Baba’s life was marked by a perpetual commitment to education and learning. He embraced the spirit of continuous growth, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to expanding his knowledge. This commitment wasn’t merely a routine; it was fundamental to his character.

I vividly remember a rainy day during my struggles with secondary school math homework when his patience and care illuminated our home. In that moment, he effortlessly simplified complex equations, showcasing not only his profound understanding of the subject but also his genuine concern for my learning. His remarkable encyclopedic mind served as a testament to the extraordinary depth of his character.

Baba generosity extended beyond the confines of our family, as he willingly shared his wisdom and guidance with anyone who sought it. This trait, a constant thread throughout his life, has left an indelible mark on the pages of our nation’s history. His principled nature became unmistakably evident in 1988 when he chose to retire from service, firmly standing against a policy he vehemently disagreed with.

Life, as it often does, presented its inevitable challenges. These challenges ranged from the poignant loss of loved ones and the physical adversity that confronted him when he became wheelchair-bound in March of 2021. However, with remarkable resilience, he confronted these formidable trials, serving as a testament to his faith and strength in the face of adversity.

Baba’s guidance and wisdom were steadfast pillars in our lives, enduring and consistently influential. I can vividly recall moments when I found myself advocating for particular decisions, and in those instances, Baba’s wisdom radiated brightly. An illustrative example unfolded when he initially suggested the University of Abuja for my education.

However, I insisted on enrolling at the University of Maiduguri. Later, considering a transfer to another university, Baba resolutely stood his ground, underscoring the significance of thoroughly analysing each perspective before making a choice. This decision, a pivotal point in my education journey, transcended a mere preference- it became a valuable lesson, a guiding principle that I carry with me to this day.

Baba’s commitment to our education knew no bounds; it encompassed a rich tapestry of both Western Knowledge and Islamic teachings, standing as an unwavering foundation for our intellectual and moral growth. One evening, amid the quiet task of sorting books on library shelves, a lively debate unfolded. The topic? The Spanish Civil War, where diverse perspectives clashed among myself, Baba, and my late brother Abdullahi (May Allah have mercy on their souls).

The spirited discourse expanded to encompass the American Civil War and concluded with reflections on the Nigerian Civil War. Throughout this exchange, Baba’s eyes sparkled, not just with pride but also with profound wisdom that transcended the spoken words.

On that memorable evening, Baba imparted a lesson that echoed with enduring significance. He emphasised that education is the key to success- a gift that no one can take away from you. However, he accentuated that true education extends beyond the acquisition of knowledge; it involves cultivating qualities that defines one’s character-compassion, empathy, humility, and integrity.

Compassion and empathy, he asserted, serve as the cornerstones of a meaningful life, guiding you to comprehend the struggles of others and extend a helping hand whenever possible. Humility acts as a grounding force, a constant reminder that, regardless of your knowledge, there is always more to learn.

Integrity, the backbone of your character, manifests in your actions when no one is watching. With a profound insight, he concluded, “the key to success is not just the knowledge you gain but how you utilise it to improve the world.” In that transformative moment, Baba’s lessons surpassed the limits of a mere conversation. They became a guiding light, shaping not only our education but also our characters. His legacy endures, reminding us that true success isn’t solely defined by what we know but by how we choose to live- with compassion, empathy, humility, and integrity.

Following his passing, a flood of narratives emerged, bearing witness to Baba’s far-reaching impact. Numerous individuals, some familiar and many unknown to us, came forward to share stories of how he had profoundly assisted them. These accounts covered a spectrum of support, ranging from educational aid and medical assistance to providing homes for the less privileged.

Baba’s generosity wasn’t confined to close circles; it extended to organisations dedicated to diverse charitable causes. It was only after his passing that we fully became aware of the extent to which he had touched and enriched the lives of so many. Hisopen-door policy exemplified a spirit of compassion and generosity that has left an enduring mark on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

As we bid farewell to Baba, we turn to the words of our faith, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” – “To Allah, we belong, and to Him, we shall return.” His earthly journey has come to an end, but his legacies will continue to guide us. In this time of grief, we remember his life, his legacies, and the indelible mark left on all of us. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds, and grant him a place in Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Aameen. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts. We miss you, today and always.

In crafting this tribute, I have endeavoured to capture not only my own sentiments but also those that echo in the hearts and minds of each of my twelve siblings and our beloved Maama. Every word penned here is a collective expression, reflecting the profound impact Baba had on each member of our family.

It is not just my voice that speaks in these lines; it’s a harmonious chorus of gratitude, love and admiration that resonates within the heart of those who share this familial bond. I write not only as on individual but as a representative of a united front, articulating a deep appreciation and shared sentiments we all hold for Baba.

We also express our gratitude to family, friends, and everyone who was supportive during this trying time. Your presence and support have been a source of strength during this challenging period. May Allah reward you abundantly.

