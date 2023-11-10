Flutterwave, Africa’s fintech giant, has been absolved of any wrongdoing by the Kenyan High Court, leading to the closure of the case initiated by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA). The court criticized the ARA for its hasty legal action against Flutterwave, citing a lack of proper investigation and deeming it reckless and absurd.

This verdict not only concludes the scrutiny of Flutterwave Payments Technology Limited Kenya’s bank accounts but also grants the company unrestricted access to contribute to Kenya’s fintech sector without legal uncertainties. Earlier this year, ARA, acknowledging investigative errors, filed a notice of withdrawal of all charges against Flutterwave, as reported by Bloomberg.

In response to the recent judgment, Flutterwave expressed its appreciation, welcoming the court’s decision that vindicates the company. The fintech giant reiterated its commitment to ethical business practices and maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Despite the legal challenges, Flutterwave remains focused on delivering exceptional products/services, positively impacting communities across Africa, and expressing gratitude for the support of customers, employees, investors, and stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Flutterwave is now concentrating on obtaining licensing from the Central Bank of Kenya, aiming to strengthen its market position further. The company is poised to expand its operations, support local businesses, and contribute to economic growth in Kenya. Since 2016, Flutterwave has played a crucial role for over one million businesses, processing transactions exceeding $30 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

