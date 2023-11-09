Maduka University has announced that it has received approval for its official take-off, with the academic session set to commence on November 23, 2023.

Following the receipt of final course approvals from the regulatory body, the university is proud to offer all 19 programmes and continues its commitment to providing quality education.

Admissions are still open for prospective, qualified students.

Located at Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti LGA, along the Enugu-Nsukka New Road, Maduka University is easily accessible, situated only 30 minutes from Enugu Airport and 20 minutes from Nsukka.

In line with its dedication to accessibility, the university has released the school fee structure for the upcoming academic session.

The fees are competitively priced to ensure that deserving students can access quality education across the diverse range of programmes.

School of Business and Social Sciences:

Accounting: ₦338,000

Economics: ₦338,000

Mass Communication: ₦338,000

International Relations: ₦338,000

Transport Management: ₦338,000

School of Computing:

Information Technology: ₦378,000

Computer Science: ₦378,000

Cybersecurity: ₦378,000

Software Engineering: ₦378,000

School of Engineering:

Civil Engineering: ₦378,000

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: ₦378,000

Mechanical Engineering: ₦378,000

Mechatronics Engineering: ₦378,000

Computer Engineering: ₦378,000

School of Health Sciences:

Physiotherapy: ₦378,000

Medical Laboratory Science: ₦378,000

Nursing Science: ₦588,000

Pharmacy: ₦588,000

School of Law:

Law: ₦588,000

These fees are annual and cover the entire session.

Maduka University also offers a pre-degree programme for prospective students who did not write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), with fees set at ₦300,000.

Accommodation charges for the 2023–2024 academic session amount to ₦105,000 yearly, with various accommodation types available.

The university has also provided the itinerary for upcoming events, including dates of arrival, hostel room allocation, mop-up for course registration, orientation, and the commencement of lectures.

For inquiries, payment methods, and admissions, prospective students can contact Maduka University at 08055091802 or 09157893107, or via email.

Applications can be submitted HERE or HERE.

Join Maduka University for a journey of knowledge, growth, and achievement. The university looks forward to welcoming prospective students to its vibrant academic community.

