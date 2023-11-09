Nigeria’s leading advocate for hygiene, Dettol, has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to commemorate the 2023 Global Handwashing Day (GHWD).

Themed ‘Clean Hands Are Within Reach,’ the event which was held in Abuja on the 16thof October 2023, reaffirmed the hygiene advocate’s unwavering commitment to promoting regular and proper hand-washing education in Nigeria.

Speaking on the commemoration of GHWD, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Professor Joseph TerlumunUtsev, represented by Director of Water Quality, Mrs Elizabeth Ugohsaid “Global Handwashing Day Recognises the simplicity and complexities around hand hygiene and the need for collaboration and coordination between multiple and interconnected actors across all levels of the hand hygiene system from the national to the state, local and community levels. It is a call to action to build reliant, resilient and sustainable systems to create an enabling environment in which hand hygiene can be practised across homes, schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities and other community settings.”

“The Federal Government has over the years demonstrated its commitment to the development of the Nigeria Roadmap to Hand Hygiene for All, launched last year to chart the path to a sustainable hand hygiene culture among the populaceI would like to appreciate the contribution of our partners towards the successful commemoration of this year’s event and all other development partners for their support, in the promotion of sanitation and hygiene, through programmes and activities aimed towards the attainment of the SDG Goal 6 for Water and Sanitation,” he stated.

Delivering a goodwill message at the commemoration event in Abuja, External Communications and Partnerships Lead, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbughstated, “Handwashing with soap isn’t just a routine; it remains a cornerstone of hygiene, an act so simple yet profoundly impactful that has shown to break the chain of infections.”

“While hand washing can reduce the risk of diseases significantly, many around the world, including in Nigeria, still lack access to basic hygiene services. This lack is particularly pronounced in rural areas and among disadvantaged populations. Reckitt through its Dettol brand is committed to its fight to ensure that access to quality hygiene and health solutions is a right and not a privilege for only some. This drive is what propelled our Dettol Clean Naija Initiative which is an integrated multi-level campaign aimed to educate Nigerians on personal & national hygiene issues. The initiative endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is a testament to our commitment to creating a healthier Nigeria. She further enjoined the Government to prioritize hygiene and allocate resources to address the statistics.Governments, non-governmental organizations, private sector and individuals all have a role to play in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages she concluded”.

A look back at Dettol’s legacy reveals a consistent and passionate drive over the past 9 years, inspiring public health campaigns to revolutionize hygiene habits among Nigerians of all ages and genders. Specific programs such as the “School Hygiene Quest Program” and the “New Mum’s Program” have been instrumental in instilling new hygiene habits, particularly in children across various educational levels.

Dettol’s unwavering dedication, in conjunction with its esteemed partners, is making an indelible mark on the health sector. With a goal of impacting at least 6 million individuals with proper hygiene habits by 2025, the brand has also partnered with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa to bring a much-needed hygiene behavioural change to communities around Nigeria.

