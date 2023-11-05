The United Kingdom-based leadership development organisation, TEXEM, has urged business and political leaders in Nigeria to be strategic to transform their society effectively.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk), Caroline Lucas, Director of Special Projects, says that in today’s swiftly evolving glocal (global and local) economic, geopolitical and social landscape, leadership is at a crossroad.

Lucas added that leadership thus demands adaptability, transformation, and resilience, particularly in the face of disruptive forces.

Saying survival is no longer enough, she urged Nigerian leaders to seize the opportunity to thrive in a manner that is agile, influential, sustainable, and that explores uncommon solutions to win.

“The forthcoming Customised Executive Development Programme by TEXEM UK, titled “Leading Transformation for Strategic Outcomes,” has been meticulously designed to meet this pressing need that organisations face today and in the future.

“Scheduled for 27 to 30 November, 2023, at the esteemed Hilton London, this immersive four-day programme is poised to elevate leadership excellence across the public and private sectors.

“The TEXEM programme presents an exclusive opportunity to acquire insights, strategies, and tools indispensable for spearheading transformational efforts that leave an indelible mark on public and private sector organisations and their stakeholders,” Lucas explained.

She said TEXEM is poised to guide Nigerian and other world leaders in what she called a ‘VUCAT’ world, which stands for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, and Turbulence.

“In a world characterised by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, and Turbulence (VUCAT), leaders must not only navigate but also thrive amidst disruptive times. “The programme designed by TEXEM empowers participants with a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities that await in a world marked by high geopolitical risks and steep inflation.

“TEXEM does not do leadership training, it does executive development, which is quite different. Training is having a sage on the stage, while executive development facilitates knowledge exchange harnessing the over six hundred to one thousand years of experience in the room.

By participating in the forthcoming TEXEM programme, she opined that Nigerian Leaders will be inspired on how to turn challenges into vitamins. For example, TEXEM’s upcoming programme will equip leaders to inspire better actions to strategically harness the opportunities of the Africa Free Trade Continental Agreement, urgently curtail oil theft and the nation’s inability to meet her daily production output and address the epileptic electricity challenge.

She stated that this would spur inclusive economic growth, reduce insecurity, facilitate infrastructure development, create jobs, improve the quality of life of the citizenry, diversify the economy, and attract foreign direct investment, which are goals of the President Tinubu administration. Thus, this TEXEM programme will inspire strategic insights on unlocking these strategic outcomes.

She added that the leaders in the private sector who participate will learn how to imbue better innovation and technology transfer, access to more finance, achieve win-win strategic synergies and unlock sustainable profitable growth.

“With the guidance of distinguished faculty members, including John Peters, a survivor par excellence and former prisoner of war. John Peters was tortured during the Gulf War II. Still, he reinvented himself to become the Chair of the Association of MBAs, which accredits Harvard, London Business School, INSEAD and Stanford. Thus, leaders who participate in this TEXEM programme will gain insights from John Peters into resilience and adaptability,” the director said.

She said participants will delve into the role of leaders as catalysts for change, learning to cultivate a growth mindset and challenge assumptions to thrive.

The director added that Prof. Rodria Laline, a Visiting Professor at Harvard, INSEAD, and IESE, developer of the intellectual property used in the chip used in every ATM card globally, will shed light on leadership strategies that drive meaningful and enduring change. Professor Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space, is also among the TEXEM faculty on this programme. All these faculty will leverage TEXEM’s proven and tested methodology that makes learning engaging, insightful, actionable, memorable and fun for over 4000 executives globally.

Lucas said that by recognising agility as the linchpin for change and innovation, participants will develop the skills and social capital necessary to drive transformation effectively.

“Executives will discover how to foster innovation and redesign business models in an ever-evolving global and local economy.

“In an increasingly challenging and austere global economy, the ability to inspire effective choices, action, and strategic positioning is paramount.

“The programme will provide insights into how to infuse human agility and unleash sustainable competitive advantages in an increasingly digitally disruptive world,” she said.

Lucas said participants will gain a profound understanding of driving organisation-wide change by instilling agile mindsets, nurturing a culture of transformation, and setting clear milestones.

She said among the key benefits of the programme is that leaders will have the ability to lead, communicate, and drive transformative change effectively.

Lucas said they will have a deeper understanding of the change process and disruptive mega-trends.

She added that they will be able to manage the complexities of change while remaining loyal to the organisation’s purpose.

Some of TEXEM UK’s previous delegates from Nigeria gave inspiring testimonials after participating in its programmes.

“The programme has been very interesting, exciting, facilitated knowledge sharing, and it has brought about a greater insight into what leadership is…” says Akinwunmi Lawal, MD/CEO of NPF Microfinance Bank PLC.

“It’s so fully packed, and the quality of the faculty is second to none… I think the quality of their presentation really got to me.

“I’ve realised… that practical and operational issues can be left to the middle-level officers in the organisation while I focus more on the strategy to deliver and make my organisation better able to achieve its objective,” said Edu Oluwatoyin, Bank Examiner, Deputy Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lagos.

Among the leaders expected at the London programme are Director Generals, Permanent Secretaries, Executive Secretaries, Executive Directors, Chairs of Boards, Chief Strategy Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Directors and Heads of Departments.

Others are Managing Directors, Senior Vice Presidents, Global Strategy Transformation Managers, Operations Directors, Account Directors and Innovation Directors. TEXEM was founded by Dr Alim Abubakre, a British Nigerian entrepreneur on the advisory Board of the London Business School Africa Society and formerly on the advisory board of the London School of Economics African Society. For more information about the programme, visit https://texem.co.uk/leading-transformation-for-strategic-outcomes/

(NAN)

