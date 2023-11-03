The Kaduna State Government has commended the management of Arla Foods Nigeria for its huge investment on the Arla Farm project which would contribute to the sustainable development and improvement of milk and dairy production in Nigeria.

This was the submission of top government officials in separate remarks during the visit of the delegation to Arla Farm on Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at Damau, Kaduna State.

While welcoming the guests, the Managing Director, Arla Foods Nigeria, Peder Pedersen described the visit of Kaduna State Government delegation as a strong validation of its support and commitment towards the success of the project noting that the company is committed to leading the way on sustainable dairy farming and contributing to the development of the local dairy industry.

Pedersen stated that the company is quite optimistic that Nigeria can attain self-sufficiency in milk production provided the right investments and partnerships are made.

Speaking during the tour of facility at the farm, Senior Manager, Raw Milk Supply and Production, Mr. Snorri Sigurdsson stated that the company is committed to making Kaduna State the number one destination for dairy milk production in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Kaduna State, Murtala Dabo noted that he is highly impressed with the progress recorded at the Arla Farm stating that the facility available at the farm is a representation of livestock production at its peak.

Mr Dabo explained that with the kind of improved dairy farming practice and technology introduced on the farm as well as plans for knowledge transfer to local farmers, milk production would be scaled up thereby helping Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency.

He stated that with the eventual take-off of the DamauHousehold Milk Farm project within the axis, Kaduna state would soon become a hub for milk production in Nigeria.

According to him, the support of Kaduna State Government to the project underscores its commitment to providing lasting solution to the issue of farmer/herders clashes currently ravaging the country.

“With this development, you can sedentarized the cows. This is a typical example of how you keep your cow, give them the appropriate feeds resulting in high yield. You can see the kind of cow specie(Danish Holstein) the company brought to Nigeria. While you can get 40 litres of milk in a day from this specie(Danish Holstein), you can only get 3 litres of milk from our local cows. The doubling effect alone is huge. It is really exciting and it shows what technology does,” he said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Kaduna State, Patience Fakai revealed that the project would certainly have big impact on the Kaduna State economy given that it offers opportunities to train the youth and create job opportunities for the people.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Investment and Promotion to Kaduna State Governor, Sabiu Sani equally stated that he is extremely satisfied with the quality of the facilities in place and Arla’s commitment toward the development of the enterprise.

Mr Sani stressed that the facility would serve as a supporting infrastructure for the Damau Household Milk Farm project that the government intends to embark upon soon.

According to him, 1000 local Fulani herdsmen recruited by the Kaduna State Government will be settled at the DamauHousehold Milk Farm with access to top-notch facilities and access to market for their products.

He noted that the setting up of this enterprise has only demonstrated best practice but also provided guidance for dairy development in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development And Management Company, Tamar Nandul noted that the Kaduna state government is satisfied with the partnership as well as the Arla’s commitment toward the realisation of the project.

Mrs Nandul disclosed that the planned investment of additional $20 million by the company for the construction of a milk processing plant on the farm is a great testament to the viability of the project.

She stressed that the state government would continue to do its best to support the success of the project adding that N15billion has been earmarked by Kaduna Markets Development And Management Company in partnership with Central Bank of Nigeria to develop infrastructure needed around the farm.

