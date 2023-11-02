Imagine kick-starting your day with an opportunity to strike gold. Well, with TECNO‘s Black Friday Promo, that’s precisely what you can look forward to. Customers who purchase from the exquisite PHANTOM or CAMON series will receive a scratch card every single day in November 2023. But these aren’t just scratch cards; they’re your passport to great prizes and a world of surprises.

The excitement lies in the variety of prizes concealed beneath those silver surfaces. You might find yourself walking away with your entire purchase amount returned as 100% cashback, a generous 50% cashback, an incredible 20% cashback, or even an instant gift that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

But what if we told you that the scratch card could land you a shopping spree worth a whopping 1 million Naira? That’s where the fun truly begins! If you’re the lucky recipient of one of these golden prizes from the scratch card, TECNO will take you on a thrilling shopping adventure. The best part? All the items you grab during this whirlwind shopping spree must add up to 1 million Naira. Consider all the possibilities: high-end gadgets, designer fashion, top-notch appliances, and more. Your only limit is your imagination!

That could have been enough, but there is more. Every Friday, TECNO and Google will offer irresistible discounts on some of our most popular series. This includes the beloved PHANTOM Series, the trendsetting CAMON 20 Series, the stylish SPARK 10 Series, and the versatile POP 7 Series. So, whether you’re searching for cutting-edge technology or affordable smartphones, Fridays in November are your days to shine.

Are you Excited? You should be! TECNO’s Black Friday Promo is not just another sale; it’s a spectacular experience that’s bound to make this holiday season unforgettable. With daily scratch cards, the chance to win a million Naira shopping spree, and Friday discounts on amazing devices, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. So, get ready to embrace the magic of Black Friday with TECNO. The countdown to the most thrilling shopping event of the year begins now. Find more information when you follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and (Twitter).

