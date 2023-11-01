The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote on Tuesday commissioned MG VOWGAS’ newly installed 200-ton heat treatment furnace and state-of-the-art dish head forming machine at the company’s yard in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary lauded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm for its remarkable local content performance, technological capability and innovation.

He noted that the facilities had provided the company with technological capability “to fabricate and load out a variety of steel structures and equipment.”

The furnace, the largest in the country, has a volume 600 cubic metres and a working temperature of 1,150 degrees Celsius, which is capable of heating and cooling various materials, ensuring optimal strength, durability and performance.

Mr Wabote, an engineer also praised MG Vowgas for acquiring a dish head forming machine that can press up to 400mm thick steel with ASME U-stamp, thereby filling a big gap in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Noting the remarkable transformation of the company’s fabrication yard in Woji, Port Harcourt, which has six workshops now as against three in 2018 within its 118,000 square metres physical space, the NCDMB boss hinted that “MG VOWGAS is a superb example of what a Nigerian oil and gas service company can grow into, over a period of time in demonstration of the resilience of Nigerian enterprise.”

According to him, “For over two decades, they have successfully delivered a range of challenging projects ranging from facility revamping, molecular sieve beads change out, Turn Around Maintenance (TAM), EPCIC [Engineering, Procurement, construction, Installation, and commissioning] of offshore structures, pipeline construction, in-plant piping, fabrication of process packages, warehousing, and maritime services for notable clients in the oil and gas sector.”

The excellent safety record of the company, which stands at 2-million manhours without lost time incident (LTI), also elicited praise from the NCDMB boss. He charged the Management to “to keep up the trajectory to the next milestone of 3 million LTI-free man hours.”

On the significance of the success story of MG VOWGAS for the country’s local content drive, Mr Wabote said the attainments of the company “give us the confidence that we can add value locally, create employment opportunities, and build the skill sets necessary to grow our economy.”

Local content, he emphasised, would boost local production of goods and services, minimise importation, and “shore up the value of the naira.”

He challenged the company to take its services to other African countries. He hinted that the Board’s interaction with sister African countries such as Namibia, Uganda, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and others showed their readiness to tap from the experience of Nigeria in the implementation of local content practice as well as their eagerness to collaborate with Nigerian businesses.

He equally lauded international oil and gas companies and the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Ltd for supporting local business as well as the implementation of Nigerian Content so far.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Group Managing Director of MG VOWGAS Group, Mr Godwin Izomor, commended the NCDMB, particularly its Executive Secretary, Mr Wabote for his committed efforts “to nurture and support local content development in the oil and gas industry,” which has been “instrumental in promoting technological advancements and fostering the growth of local expertise.”

He noted that “as we inaugurate these state-of-the-art machines, we renew our commitment to advancing local content development, embracing innovation, and fostering sustainable growth within the energy sector.”

MG VOWGAS was incorporated in 2006 and has become reputable in the oil and gas industry within Nigeria and beyond for quality standards to its ever-increasing clientele base.

