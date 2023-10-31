Chevron Brands International LLC and Tethys Ltd have signed a Branded Business Development Agreement encompassing local production, distribution and marketing of Texaco®-branded lubricants in Nigeria. Through this strategic collaboration, motorists in Nigeria will have access to a wide range of locally blended Texaco-branded premium performance automotive and industrial lubricants, under the Texaco, Havoline® and Delo® brands. This includes engine oils, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic fluids.

“Tethys is an experienced marketer in Nigeria, and we are proud to be entering into this relationship with them to introduce our exceptional range of lubricant products,” said Pat McCloud, General Manager of Chevron Europe Finished Lubricants.He added, “Texaco’s journey in Nigeria began decades ago. As we commence this strategic relationship with Tethys, consumers in Nigeria can look forward to the supply of quality Texaco–branded lubricants. Together, we are committed to grow and adapt to meet the changing needs and aspirations of consumers in Nigeria.”

Texaco TM is part of the Chevron family of brands. Chevron is the second largest oil and gas company headquartered in the United States, with products sold in more than 150 countries. Chevron is one of the world’s largest producers of premium base oil, and Texaco-brandedlubricants are developed in-house, operating a global product slate from start to finish. In addition, Chevron is a leading developer and manufacturer of additives, and a global marketer of finished lubricants with 10 facilities and 25 blending plants around the world.

Mr Habib Bello, Managing Director of Tethys Ltd said,”We are thrilled to be the exclusive brand licensee for Texaco-branded Lubricants in Nigeria. This relationship underscores our dedication to delivering premium lubricant solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of vehicles and equipment in Nigeria. Tethys is committed to bringing Texaco-branded lubricants to customers nationwide through an expansive distribution network. It’s a win-win for both our customers and the country as we eagerly anticipate making Texaco-branded lubricants a household name in Nigeria once again.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available atwww.chevron.com.

About Tethys

Tethys Ltd is a Nigerian sales and marketing company with a specialized focus on the lubricants market. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation, Tethys Ltd’s vision is to establish itself as a prominent player in the downstream energy sector. The company’s core mission revolves around connecting energy providers, distributors and consumers through strategic sales and marketing initiatives. Currently, the company leverages its extensive industry knowledge and a network of key stakeholders to facilitate seamless transactions within the lubricants market. Their expertise encompasses a wide range of lubricant products and services for the consumer, commercial and industrial lubricants market. More information about Tethys is available at www.tethysltd.com.

