IHS Holding Limited, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced a one-year partnership with the Limitless Space Institute (LSI), a non-profit education and research organisation.

The partnership will commence in January 2024 and is designed to help broaden access to space education in the company‘s two largest markets. IHS Holding Limited, also known as IHS Towers, is a global company listed in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Through the collaboration, 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators from Brazil and Nigeria will be invited to join the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Programme and access a carefully curated space education curriculum.

Delivered by experts from the Limitless Space Institute, educators will benefit from monthly virtual workshops with insights from guest speakers on space exploration and science, an invitation to attend the LSI Summer Institute in Houston, Texas, for one week and in-person visits from Limitless Space Institute representatives to Brazil and Nigeria for hands-on workshops.

The selected educators will be enrolled in the Limitless Global Educator Programme and have access to tailored content in the Space Education Curriculum developed by the experts from the Limitless Space Institute. This curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including the significance of space exploration, the science underpinning space, its history, the economics of space, as well as sustainable exploration and space ethics. Through this programme, teachers will be better equipped to inspire their students and new generations about the wonders and intricacies of space.

Applications open 1st November, 2023, via the Limitless Space Institute website, https://www.limitlessspace.org/global-educators/, and will close on 6th December, 2023.

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, said “I am incredibly excited to announce our partnership with the Limitless Space Institute as we seek to continue strengthening education opportunities with a particular focus on increasing access to STEM subjects. Engineering excellence is IHS’ lifeblood, and we could not be prouder to support the Limitless Space Institute’s mission to equip educators globally with the resources and experiences they need to teach science and technology.

“We hope that by partnering with the Limitless Space Institute we can contribute to bringing this exciting specialisation to educators in Brazil and Nigeria, empowering them to spark a passion among their students on the wonders of engineering and space exploration.”

Kaci Heins, Director of the Limitless Space Institute, commented “We are thrilled to collaborate with IHS Towers in our pursuit to elevate global STEM education. Our mission is not just to educate,but to inspire the next generation to extend their exploration beyond our solar system. Educators and students are the heart of the future STEM workforce and space exploration.

“Equipped with the right resources, educators are poised to bring students to space-centric STEM disciplines. An energized educator lights the path for our future explorers. Space exploration, at its heart, stands for global unity and cooperation, which is pivotal for the collective advancement of humanity.”

Marco Antonio Chamon, President of the Brazilian Space Agency, said “I would like to congratulate IHS Towers and the Limitless Space Institute for their outstanding initiative in advancing STEM education on space-related topics for educators in both Brazil and Nigeria. It is crucial that space activities occupy a prominent position in the hearts and minds of the public, and education serves as the most direct way to accomplish this goal. The Brazilian Space Agency is proud to support this initiative in Brazil.”

