Access Bank, Nigeria’s top financial institution with a global presence is set to splash millions of Naira and mouth-watering freebies on its existing and new customers.

The campaign tagged “Xtrawins, Transact and Win”, will run from 1st October to 31st December 2023, the bank said in a statement.

Speaking to newsmen at the launch of the campaign at the bank’s head office recently, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank said that the campaign was aimed at appreciating customers for their patronage, and in line with the Bank’s reward campaign objectives. She further explained that “this campaign focuses on expressing gratitude to our valued customers for their patronage, especially as we have seen a significant rise in engagement and the use of exciting features and services on the AccessMore mobile app.

In the spirit of the season, we are going to reward our lucky active customers with up to N250,000 each in our weekly or monthly jackpot when they perform 5 transactions or more using the AccessMore app or our USSD code *901#. They will also enjoy a Zero charge when they pay for electricity and Cable TV bills using the Accessmore app. It is even more interesting when our customers book a flight with the app, they will receive a N10,000 cashback.

We offer a wide range of exciting features on the AccessMore app to take care of their needs; Just a click on ‘Hire-a-Pro’, customers can hire vetted professionals like accountants, lawyers and artisans like tailor, mechanic to meet their needs.If you are looking to eliminate security and counterfeit currency risk, our instant USD to FX conversionshave got you covered. Our thrift or ‘Esusu’option helps you achieve that target savings with friends and family, and we also provide numerous lifestyle features for your convenience and enjoyment.

Commenting further on the campaign, Adaeze Umeh, Unit Head,ConsumerBanking, Access Bank, said “The ember months are here, and the season provides us with another opportunity to appreciate our customers for their loyalty and support for the bank. We value our customers and non-customers who depend on our services to carry out seamless banking activities and we wish them the very best of the season. Just fund and transact on your account and stand a chance to be rewarded’’ Adaeze concluded.

Access Bank is the leading retail bank in Nigeria with over 600 branches and more than 60 million customers. The bank offers products and services tailored to suit the lifestyle of every Nigerian irrespective of age and demographic.

To know more about the Access Bank ‘Xtrawins Transact and Win Campaign‘ please click HERE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

