Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced a collaboration with the Africa Upcycle Community to mark its Sustainability Week from October 23rd to 27th, 2023. This collaboration involves a week-long event with a series of initiatives and activities designed to emphasize the importance of corporate responsibility in the global sustainability journey.

One of the major highlights of Flutterwave’s Sustainability Week will be the ESG Dialogue featuring prominent personalities like Obi Asika, Convener, The Omniverse and Co-Convener, Africa Soft Power Series, Temilade Salami, Founder, EcoChampions, Olumide Idowu, Global Campaigner and co-founder of International Climate Change Development Initiative, and Yetunde Fadeyi, Founder, Vectar Energy. The general public can participate in this dialogue by registering via this link: bit.ly/flwESG23. The Flutterwave Earth Pledge, a public call to individuals and businesses to incorporate sustainable actions into their core activities, will be launched during the dialogue.

Speaking on the collaboration and plans for the sustainability week, Joy Chiadika-Nwaeze, the Founder and Executive Director of Africa Upcycle Community, said, “As a community of youth-led social actors, building climate-smart communities and advocating for corporate brands to actively participate in making lifelong sustainable impacts, we are excited to collaborate with a prominent private sector leader like Flutterwave.

Together, we will not just be marking this year’s event with various activities aimed at inspiring and empowering individuals and businesses to embrace sustainable practices; we’ll be working together through the Flutterwave Earth Pledge to promote a culture of sustainability that has ripple effects in the financial landscape in Nigeria and Africa.” Joy added.

The activities planned for the Flutterwave Sustainability Week 2023 include:

Day 1-2: 23rd and 24th October, Event Launch: The Flutterwave Sustainability Week, in partnership with Africa Upcycle Community, is launched to raise awareness and encourage participation from the general public.

Day 3: 25th October, One Earth, One Future: A Flutterwave ESG Dialogue:

The Flutterwave ESG Dialogue brings together leading experts on sustainability to explore the importance of ESG strategies and how organisations can incorporate them.

Day 4: 26th October, 3R Office Day: Flutterwave will host Africa Upcycle Community to train its employees on practical Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) initiatives to live sustainably in their offices and homes.

Day 5: Tree Planting: Flutterwave employees will join hands with the members of Africa Upcycle Community in a tree planting exercise, symbolizing a shared commitment to environmental conservation. This exercise will take place at Maidan Primary School and Expressway Primary School at Ikosi-Ketu, Kosofe LGEA.

Oluwabankole Falade, Flutterwave’s Chief Regulatory and Public Policy Officer, emphasised the significance of this collaboration within the context of the company’s comprehensive ESG strategy, stating, “At Flutterwave, we recognise that our commitment to simplifying payments extends beyond simply processing financial transactions. It also revolves around doing our part to care for the environment and ensure we’re environmentally responsible. This is why we are excited to launch the inaugural Flutterwave Sustainability Week.

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing environmental needs and partnering with grassroots communities to make long-lasting and sustainable impacts. Every activity of this sustainability week will form vital parts of our ESG strategy, currently being developed to ensure that we make significant contributions toward encouraging sustainability in the Fintech ecosystem in Africa,” the Chief Regulatory and Public Policy Officer added.

As a company, Flutterwave has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving sustainability and advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through initiatives like EduFood, Temporary Food Assistance Programme (TEAP), Ladies Crushing IT Africa, and WellaHealth.

These initiatives, in partnership with leading nonprofits such as the Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Sanitary Aid, supported the nutritional needs of over 2,500 students and families from underserved communities of Makoko, addressed period poverty for 500 girls in Magboro, and provided affordable and convenient health coverage to the over 2,000 residents of Ago Egun community in Bariga. This collaboration reiterates our commitment and showcases Flutterwave’s belief that private sectors have crucial roles in protecting the environment and making impacts.

