The African Natural Resource & Energy Investment Summit(AFNIS) is set to host its annual 3-day event, bringing together visionary minds, progressive governments, and innovative private companies, united by a common mission: advancing the strategic and bilateral development of Africa’s Natural Resource and Energy Sectors.

AFNIS 2023 will be taking place in Abuja, Nigeria from the 31st of October to 2nd of November and it is organized under the auspices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The theme for the second edition of AFNIS 2023 is “Towards a Just Transition.” This theme advocates for an energy transition that prioritizes a just and equitable transition forcommunities and nations affected by the global drive to transform to cleaner energy systems.

Despite contributing the lowest global emissions among all continents, Africa disproportionately suffers from the consequences of escalating emissions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a tripling of Africa’s emissions by 2040 if the current industrialization rate persists. This underscores the urgency for Africa to adopt measures for sustainable development and emission reduction national plans.

AFNIS 2023’s central aim is to strike a delicate balance that supports Africa’s mining and energy sector growth, harnessing fossil fuels for industrialization, while concurrently aligning with global climate change mitigation efforts. “Towards A Just Transition” will explore strategies to address challenges linked to the shift away from fossil fuels, with a focus on minimizing adverse impacts on economies rooted in these sectors.

The Summit champions an equitable transition that safeguards communities and nations, recognising that economic development is intrinsically tied to successful energy transition.

The Summit’s agenda this year is geared towards presenting a low-emission development trajectory tailored for Africa’s unique circumstances.

Over three days, industry experts, government officials, academics, and business leaders will delve into the intricacies of achieving a just transition within the mining and energy domains, including the integration of cleaner energy sources into Africa’s energy mix. The agenda also serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, case studies, and experiences from other African countries, spotlighting their progress.

Interested participants are cordially invited to join this transformative summit, which promises insights, collaboration, and actionable strategies that align with Africa’s sustainable development goals.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Fatima Wabi

AFNIS Media Executive

media@afnisummit.com

www.afnisummit.com

