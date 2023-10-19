OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, has announced the worldwide launch of its groundbreaking foldable smartphones, Find N3 and Find N3 Flip. These devices redefine the foldable category, offering exceptional advancements in imaging, design, and usability for an elevated user experience.

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, stated, “Our goal at OPPO is to create the best, and that’s what we’ve done with Find N3 and Find N3 Flip. A big-screened foldable should always be a pleasure to use.”

Find N3: The Epitome of Clarity and Brilliance

Find N3 boasts two remarkable screens, offering unmatched clarity and brightness in the foldable segment. The screens are taller, creating a 6.3” outer screen and a 7.8” unfolded screen, providing a seamless transition between smartphone and tablet modes.

Both screens display over 425 pixels per inch for flagship clarity, and with LTPO technology, a dynamic refresh rate from 1-120Hz is achieved. The screens also offer up to 2,800 nits peak brightness, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight. Find N3’s screens are further enhanced with a self-healing layer to minimize creasing.

The device incorporates three powerful speakers for immersive stereo sound and is designed for durability, passing a rigorous 1-million fold test by TÜV Rheinland. It features OPPO’s third-generation Flexion Hinge, providing both robustness and elegance.

Pro-Grade Cameras and Uncompromising Performance

Find N3 introduces a pro-grade imaging system, including a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a periscope telephoto camera with 64MP resolution. These cameras deliver exceptional photo and video quality, even in challenging conditions.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Find N3 boasts 35% improved performance and 40% enhanced efficiency. With a large 4800mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, it ensures a reliable and swift charging experience.

Find N3 Flip: A New Standard in Flip Phones

Find N3 Flip pioneers flagship triple-camera technology in a flip phone, featuring a 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP 2x zoom equivalent telephoto camera. This innovative camera system allows users to capture stunning photos with ease.

The device introduces an intuitive cover screen with support for third-party apps, enhancing usability and convenience. With a sleek and ergonomic design, Find N3 Flip is available in three stylish colors: Sleek Black, Cream Gold, and Misty Pink.

Privacy and Security at the Core

OPPO prioritizes user privacy with features like Sound-Sealed Call and a dedicated security chip. Find N3 devices guarantee user data protection, ensuring access only by the authorized user.

Availability and Additional Information

Both Find N3 and Find N3 Flip will be available globally, delivering an exceptional foldable experience to users around the world. For more information and media resources, please visit OPPO’s official website.

