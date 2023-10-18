Craneburg Construction Company Limited, a leading construction firm in Nigeria, handling the re-construction of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway (Phase IIB) in the Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas, has assured all stakeholders and Lagosians of its commitment to the timely completion of the project under a robust traffic management system.

The company, in a statement on Wednesday further stated that it shall continue to work with relevant government agencies to ensure minimal impact of the construction works on commuters and the surrounding communities.

According to the statement, “To ensure minimal impact of the construction works on the everyday lives of the road users and the surrounding communities, Craneburg continues to collaborate with the Lagos State Government, via the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and other bodies, including the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Neighborhood Watch.

“It is worthy to note that, as usual for road construction works of the magnitude of the Project, there will be traffic diversions from time to time, thereby reducing the total number of lanes available to the road users at a single time. In addition, the breakdown and occasional accidents involving heavy duty vehicles, which constitute a great percentage of road users on that axis, adversely affects the flow of traffic on the already reduced lanes, which sometimes results in bottle necks.

“To mitigate the impact of the foregoing, measures put in place under the Project to aid the flow of traffic, include: the necessary deployment of road signs and diversion barriers; ensuring that some lanes are readily available for usage at any given time in the course of the construction and that such lanes are free of potholes; the implementation of an accelerated and strategic daytime and nighttime works execution program; the deployment of well-motivated and trained traffic management personnel; et al.

“The pictorial depictions of the previous and current states of the road under the Project, herein displayed, attest to the above.

“The esteemed road users are hereby encouraged to continue to be tolerant, cooperative and avoid actions prone to adversely affecting traffic management under the Project. These actions include: non-compliance to road signs and regulations; disobedience to guidelines and directions of traffic management personnel; breakdown of vehicles and resulting obstruction of road; impatient driving; et al.

“The Project, scheduled for an early completion and delivery, remains laudable, as well as crucial and beneficial to all.

“We continue to seek the understanding and cooperation of road users while the Project is ongoing,” the statement added.

