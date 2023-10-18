Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), the first deep sea port-based private free trade zone in Nigeria has won Industrial Champion category of the Global Free Zones of the Year 2023 awards by the fDi Intelligence, a service from the Financial Times. The fDi Intelligence monitors global greenfield foreign direct investments across sectors.

The award is in recognition of the leading industrial ecosystem provided by LFZ as a Special Economic Zone for manufacturing in Africa. According to the special report released by fDi Intelligence recognizing the world’s best free zones for FDI, LFZ was recognized as the inaugural winner of Africa’s industrial champions category on account of its integration with a deep sea port that receives container vessels from around the world, creating new opportunities for manufacturers looking to export their goods.

“When it comes to staffing projects, manufacturers benefit from the company’s community jobs portal and a future training hub, which is dedicated to vocational skills that align with its priority sectors of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, engineering, paper, chemicals and non-metallic minerals.” it stated.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi described the award as a testament to the commitment of the promoters to attract global manufacturers by providing a world-class industrial ecosystem and thereby create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Rathi noted that the company is extremely delighted at the recognition and would continue to take giant steps that would attract both local and foreign investments in the manufacturing sector.

“At Lagos Free Zone, we make it possible for businesses to make “Make in Nigeria for Africa” by providing a world-class industrial ecosystem integrated with Lekki Port, Nigeria’s most modern and deepest seaport. We invite global and local manufacturers to unlock hassle-free growth in West Africa and beyond through this ecosystem. We humbly dedicate this prominent recognition to all Nigerians,” he said.

About Lagos Free Zone

Established in 2012, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is a unique and award-winning port-based industrial zone (850 hectares) in Lagos, Nigeria, with over USD 2.5 billion committed FDI projects to date. Owned and promoted by Tolaram, LFZ is located in Lekki, the sun rise development corridor in Lagos. With a vision is to be the preferred industrial hub in West Africa with world-class infrastructure and LFZ has global brands like BASF, Kellogg’s, Colgate, Arla, Dufil, Lekki Port among others as its current tenants.

For more information about Lago Free Zone, please visit https://www.lagosfreezone.com/.

