Oando PLC, an indigenous African energy solutions provider, was a lead sponsor at the 29th edition of Africa Oil Week, held from 9 to 13 October in Cape Town, South Africa. Another player in the oil sector, A Y M Shafa Holdings Ltd, announced the inauguration of a multi-million-dollar gas plant in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State.

In the Education sector, the Business School Netherlands, which runs an MBA programme, announced Oti Omatsone as its Overall Best Graduate for the MBA Class 2023. It also announced admission for its next MBA programme.

BANKING

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is organising another edition of the UBA Business Series, aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by equipping them with the tools they need to sustain and strengthen their businesses. This edition, powered by UBA Value Chain Banking, will focus on “Personal Finance: Wealth Management in Today’s Economy.” The seminar will provide insights and guidance to business leaders on managing personal finance and navigating economic challenges to promote business growth. It is scheduled for 12 October in Lagos and will also be accessible online.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has also recently held the first edition of its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), inducting over 700 graduates who completed a 6-month hands-on work and learning experience across its 19 African subsidiaries. The programme aims to train fresh graduates as professionals for accelerated career growth within the bank. UBA’s Chairman, Tony Elumelu, commended the programme, emphasising the importance of human capital development and the bank’s role in addressing unemployment on the continent. The Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, highlighted the participants’ commitment and the role they play in achieving the bank’s vision.

British International Investment (BII) has partnered with Access Bank to provide a $60 million trade finance facility in Nigeria and five pan-African subsidiaries. This initiative aims to stimulate African trade volumes by $90 million and help address the financing gap that affects trade across the continent. Access Bank plans to allocate loans to advance gender commitments and enhance finance availability for Black, African-owned businesses. The facility will focus on supporting import-dependent economies, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zambia. It will help ensure access to critical commodities and manufacturing inputs.

EDUCATION

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) Gusau, Zamfara State, have successfully concluded a 4-month mentorship programme for female students. The programme aimed to empower young women in STEM education and entrepreneurship and featured global female mentors from various fields. ASR Africa was lauded for its support to the institution, and mentees received Certificates of Completion and awards. The First Lady of Zamfara State commended the initiative, emphasising the importance of mentorship for women and girls in overcoming gender-specific challenges.

Business School Netherlands (BSN) celebrated the graduation of its MBA Class of 2023, consisting of 65 Action Learning and Transformation Leaders from Nigeria. The Head of Operations at PREMIUM TIMES, Oti Omatsone, was recognised as the Overall Best Graduate and achieved a distinction in her Masters’ Dissertation. BSN is a globally acclaimed provider of business education with accreditation from various bodies, and it has produced over 7,000 MBA and Executive MBA graduates working in numerous countries and organisations.

The BSN MBA programme is inviting prospective students to enrol in its prestigious programme. The next batch is set to begin, and the deadline for registration is November 30, 2023. Interested individuals are encouraged to fill out an inquiry form for more information and assistance with the application process.

Germany is known for offering tuition-free higher education at many universities, making it an attractive destination for international students. This post lists several top universities in Germany where international students can pursue their education without tuition fees, covering a wide range of academic disciplines. Scholarships and funding opportunities are also available to help alleviate other expenses, making Germany a welcoming and cost-effective study destination.

BUSINESS

Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, was among the prominent figures who attended the 2023 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. The event took place from October 9 to 15. The event featured global finance and business leaders, government officials, and civil society representatives and addressed critical global issues. The presence of influential figures, including Morocco’s Prime Minister and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim underscored the significance of this year’s meetings.

Oil and Gas

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has praised the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for initiating the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in Ukwa West Local Government Area. The NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, highlighted the park’s potential to attract national and international investors and stimulate industrial production. He emphasised the importance of implementing policies and mechanisms to reduce production costs and promote a robust manufacturing sector. The AIIP is expected to include various facilities such as a technology innovation centre, a vehicle assembly plant, a power plant, and more.

The Nigerian oil and gas industry is set to benefit from increased crude oil production, job creation, and capital injection due to planned asset divestments by international oil and gas companies and their acquisition by Nigerian operating firms, according to Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). He highlighted opportunities such as new capital injection and technological advancements while acknowledging challenges including regulatory approvals, political, legal, and community interests, and the need for the new investors to recoup their investments promptly.

The Executive Secretary has also cautioned against a reduction in compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and a decrease in tax revenue as a result of the divestment of onshore assets by international oil and gas companies to Nigerian operating companies. He noted that while these divestments indicate the growth of Nigerian content development, local firms should be compelled to comply with the law to ensure Nigerian content compliance and tax remittance.

Oando PLC, an indigenous African energy solutions provider, was a lead sponsor at the 29th edition of Africa Oil Week, held from 9 to 13 October in Cape Town, South Africa. The theme of the event was “Maximising Africa’s Natural Resources in the Global Energy Transition,” and brought together industry experts, government officials, and energy companies to discuss the continent’s energy future. Oando’s Chief Operating Officer, Ainojie Irune, participated in interviews and panel discussions, sharing insights on the company’s approach to developing Africa’s natural resources and its commitment to clean and renewable energy sources.

A Y M Shafa Holdings Ltd, an indigenous oil and gas company, has inaugurated a multi-million-dollar gas plant in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State. The plant is a joint venture with Admiralty Exchange Ltd and aims to provide residents with easy access to Liquified Natural Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas. The Executive Director of Business Development, A Y M Shafa Holdings Limited, Musa Yahaya, assured residents of uninterrupted and safe LPG supply.

Telecommunications

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has reinstated regulatory services for Globacom Limited, a licensee, following the clearance of its unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees, and Annual Operating Levy (AOL) debts. The NCC had initially suspended these services due to the company’s non-payment but has now withdrawn enforcement actions after the debt was settled.

The recent award of 25 MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) licenses in Nigeria is expected to boost the country’s economy and reduce the digital divide. The introduction of MVNOs will bring connectivity and mobile services to underserved areas, create jobs, and offer competitive pricing, according to Juan Carlos Buitrago, Chief Sales Officer of JSC Ingenium, a telecommunications engineering company. The MVNOs are focusing on providing 4G and 5G services while transitioning from legacy networks. These new players aim to meet the growing demand for mobile connectivity in the country and provide differentiated services to compete effectively in the sector.

IHS Towers, a major player in global shared communications infrastructure, highlighted its role in elevating Nigeria’s presence in the global telecommunications market during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the United Nations General Assembly. The company, operating in 11 countries across three continents and impacting over 750 million people, emphasised its growth from a Nigerian startup to a global telecommunications giant with close to 40,000 towers globally.

The Nigerian Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA) praised Umar Danbatta, the former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for his remarkable leadership and accomplishments in the country’s telecom sector. They credited Danbatta with transforming the sector, attracting significant investments, and boosting its contribution to Nigeria’s GDP to 16 per cent. They highlighted his adoption of 5G technology, licensing SpaceX for Starlink broadband services, and the sector’s growth in telephone, internet, and broadband users. NITRA called for the replication of telecom sector success in other industries for Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mobile Telephony

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G by TECNO offers five compelling reasons to consider it as your next smartphone choice: its pocket-friendly design, innovative Planet Screen, exceptional photography capabilities, long-lasting battery with quick charging, and exciting gifts with a zero-interest offer through EasyBuy, making it an enticing and convenient lifestyle upgrade.

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 13T, introduces cutting-edge features for photography and performance. It features a 50MP humanistic lens for exceptional portrait photography, 4K ultra night video capabilities, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by the Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, it offers seamless multitasking and energy efficiency. With a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, it ensures long-lasting performance. The Xiaomi 13T showcases Xiaomi’s commitment to accessible high-quality technology.

Agriculture

Agro Preciso Ltd, a leading African Agro-business and Precision Agriculture company has appointed Tombari Sibe as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr Sibe, a seasoned technology executive and business leader with over 20 years of experience, will leverage his expertise to enhance the company’s position as a key player in the agro-business and technology sector.

Gambling

The casino industry in South Africa has experienced significant growth, with a particular emphasis on online casinos. Factors contributing to this success include increased access to high-quality online casinos, improved internet speeds, and the proliferation of smartphones. Positive gambling regulations and government support have also facilitated industry expansion. While economic challenges exist, the South African casino market is expected to continue growing, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7 per cent until 2032, potentially doubling the current market size. Investment and interest from foreign firms demonstrate a positive outlook for the industry.

Others

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and its partner OPS-WASH have inaugurated modern sanitary facilities in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of their commitment to water sanitation and hygiene. These facilities aim to address open defecation issues, benefitting around five million people annually. NBC is also launching similar facilities in other Nigerian locations, contributing to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 and promoting better health, hygiene, and environmental sustainability. The initiative aligns with NBC’s Mission 2025 sustainability commitments and supports the Federal Government’s mission to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.



Buying a WAEC result checker PIN online in Nigeria has become more convenient and secure. Users can purchase the unique code through e-commerce websites, such as Jumia, Konga, Quickteller, and more. This method offers benefits like convenience, anti-fraud measures, and cost-effectiveness. After purchase, the PIN is sent via email or SMS, allowing access to WAEC results. Tips for effective use include checking the code’s accuracy, safeguarding it, using a stable internet connection, and avoiding suspicious websites and emails. It’s crucial to use the PIN within the specified time frame to prevent it from becoming invalid.

Choosing a reliable trading provider in South Africa involves considering several factors. Firstly, check for regulation and licensing by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to ensure the broker adheres to ethical regulations. Secondly, evaluate the trading platform for user-friendliness and compatibility with different devices. Additionally, research the broker’s reputation through reviews and feedback. Consider the trading options offered, currency options, and minimum deposit requirements. Lastly, assess the broker’s customer support channels and responsiveness. These factors can help traders make an informed decision when selecting a trading provider.

The O B Lulu-Briggs Foundation celebrated its 22nd anniversary with a high blood pressure awareness program, providing free screenings, medication, and blood pressure monitors to nearly 400 people in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. The event aimed to raise awareness about hypertension, or high blood pressure, and promote preventive health measures. The Chairman of the foundation, Seinye Lulu-Briggs, expressed gratitude for the Foundation’s successes over the past 22 years and its commitment to uplifting underserved communities through various initiatives, including healthcare and education.

Catriona Laing, the former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, was celebrated for her leadership in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and talent development. During her tenure, she encouraged collaboration and learning at all levels of the hierarchy and participated in a Reverse Mentoring Scheme, fostering development and knowledge-sharing. Laing’s commitment to empowering staff and her engagement in reverse mentoring reflect her inclusive leadership style. Mentor Ijemamaka Ovia underscores the importance of pursuing one’s dreams and emphasises that with determination and support, success is attainable.

The Imo Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, praised Governor Hope Uzodinma for his commitment to facilitating employment abroad for 4,000 Imo youths. Mr Uzodinma had announced plans to send these youth to Europe for employment opportunities, and Mr Iwuanyanwu supported this initiative, emphasising the normalcy of seeking opportunities abroad. He commended the governor’s vision and encouraged others to see past initial scepticism, stating that history is filled with leaders who were initially misunderstood but later achieved great success.