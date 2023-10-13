The 2023 Annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which started on Monday 9 October continues in Marrakech, Morocco till Sunday, 15 October. The big annual global event entails meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The events attract key players in global finance and business such as central bankers, government functionaries, multilateral chief executives, civil society groups and other who discuss issues of global concern.

This year’s gathering is living up to expectation with leaders in different sectors gracing the events. Africa’s richest man and the founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is among the business big shots that are attending the event.

