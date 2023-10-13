The 4-month mentorship programme organised for female students at the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) Gusau, Zamfara State has ended with a closeout ceremony in the College. The programme was organised by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) in conjunction with the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) Gusau. It is aimed at advancing the course of the girl child in STEM education and entrepreneurship.

The programme focused on three thematic areas including career, personal, and entrepreneurial development. It brought together renowned global female mentors, as facilitators, drawn from the United Nations, the Middle East, business professionals, media experts, and ASR Africa development specialists.

Speaking at the event, the Provost of the College, Dr Hauwa Muktar Abdulkarim, commended the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his support to tertiary institutions in the country. She expressed delight that FCET is among the beneficiaries of the 250 million naira grant of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme 2022/2023. The Provost further applauded the management of ASR Africa for the technical support also given them and prayed that the mentorship programme will not be the last of such gestures.

In his response, the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh,thanked the institution for giving ASR Africa the platform to impact the lives of the mentees and also to support the College.

DrUbon stated, “I want to commend the Provost, Dr Hauwa Muktar Abdulkarim, and the entire management of the college for creating an enabling environment for the ASR Africa Mentorship Programme”.

He added that such initiatives fit into the vision of Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for the educational sector in Nigeria. He affirmed that ASR Africa would continue to engage with them to further improve their skills and employability even after the mentorship programme.

The First Lady of the State, Hajiya Hurriya Dauda-Lawal, who was the Special Guest at the event congratulated the mentees for undertaking such a prestigious programme. She added that mentorship is essential for women and girls as they continue to face the numerous challenges peculiar to their gender.

She appreciated the College for considering and accommodating such an impactful extracurricular programme. She added that the state government would continue to support every initiative that promotes the empowerment of children and women in the State. She also extended her appreciation to the founder and Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for his numerous educational interventions across the country.

The mentees expressed their appreciation to ASR Africa for partnering with the college to avail them the opportunity to benefit from the mentorship programme. They also thanked the facilitators who devoted their time and resources to educate, motivate, and inspire them to greater achievements. Mentees were presented with Certificates of Completion, award plaques and gifts at the end of the programme.

About ASR Africa

Renowned African industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu established the Abdul Samadhi Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

