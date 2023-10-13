Agro Preciso Ltd, one of Africa’s leading Agro-business and Precision Agriculture company, has announced Tombari Sibe as the chairman of its Board of Directors.

The announcement, according to a press release from the company secretary, Oluwagbenga Adeosun, was made recently by the CEO of the company, Nurudeen Lawal.

AGRO PRECISO LTD ANNOUNCES DR TOMBARI SIBE AS CHAIRMAN

In a strategic move to reposition the company, bring in innovation, and deepen global handshakes, collaborations, and partnerships, the Board of Directors of Agro Preciso Ltd., after a rigorous and comprehensive nomination and selection process, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Robinson Tombari Sibe as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dr. Sibe will bring to bear his incredible record in business and industry leadership, helping to reposition Agro Preciso as one of Africa’s leading Agro-business and Precision Agriculture company.

Dr. Sibe is a respected technology executive and business leader with over 20 years of experience in delivering critical assignments in complex institutions, spanning different sectors, such as Technology, Environment, Financial services, and Education. His experience covers business leadership, engineering, digital transformation and technology deployments, cybersecurity, Geographic Information System and Remote Sensing, environmental management, among others. Dr. Sibe has a Ph.D. in Information Technology and a Master of Science degree in Digital Forensics, both from the University of the Cumberlands, USA.

He also holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Rivers State University. Dr. Sibe is an Official Member of the Forbes Technology Council and a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers. He also holds many industry certifications.

Announcing this, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr. Nurudeen Samuel Lawal noted that, “right from the inception of Agro Preciso, Dr. Sibe has been playing a strategic role, operating quietly from the backend as Advisor to the Board, and we are excited that he has accepted to serve as our Chairman. Dr. Sibe’s long history of business and technological leadership, his impeccable track record as a technopreneur, his experience advising global clients, and his impressive footprints in several sectors will be critical to leading Agro Preciso to the next level as a leading continental player in the sector.

Agro Preciso will leverage his experience in innovative leadership, technology disruption, global linkages, and unique business insights to reposition the company as Africa’s leading agro-business and technology company and, by extension, greater profit for shareholders and stakeholders of the company”.

Agro Preciso Ltd. is an Agro-business and technology company with head office at Suite 410, NAWA Complex, Abuja, Nigeria, and branches nationwide.

For more information, visit our website at www.agrop.co or send us an email at info@agrop.co.

Signed:

Adeosun, Oluwagbenga Adetayo Esq

Company Secretary

