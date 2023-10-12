In a remarkable step towards advancing its long-standing commitment to water sanitation and stewardship, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd and its implementing partner, the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), commissioned two state-of-the-art sanitary facilities in Lagos on Tuesday, 26th September.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 places a priority on achieving clean water and sanitation for all. According to UNICEF, more than 46 million people still practise open defecation in Nigeria. Recognising the need to address this vital requirement in the community, NBC took the initiative to provide dignified sanitary and hygiene facilities, to underserved locations across Nigeria.

In addition to the 10-room public toilet block that are wheelchair accessible, borehole, overhead tank, sanitary bio-digester, handwash and hand dryer launched in Lagos (at Oyingbo and Idumagbo), NBC is also launching state-of-the-art toilet and sanitary facilities across four other locations in Nigeria including Owerri, Benin, Kano, and Maiduguri.

This initiative is estimated to benefit approximately five million people annually, thereby promoting better health, hygiene, and improved living conditions for the residents. These efforts are also in accordance with NBC’s Mission 2025 sustainability commitments aimed at achieving sustainable development in host communities.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director of Nigerian Bottling Company, Oluwasoromidayo George, emphasised the company’s commitment towards water sustainability, stewardship, and environmental hygiene.

She said “At NBC, we are deeply committed to the cause of water sustainability, stewardship, and environmental hygiene. Today, we take a significant step towards a cleaner, healthier Nigeria by donating toilets and sanitary facilities, to support the Federal Government’s mission to eradicate open defecation. Open defecation poses serious health and environmental risks to our communities and as responsible corporate citizens, we understand the importance of access to proper sanitation facilities. Through this donation, we remain resolute in our commitment, and we stand firmly behind our mission to make a lasting impact.”

Also speaking at the event, OPS-WASH National Coordinator, Dr Nicholas Igwe, reaffirmed NBC’s efforts towards water sustainability and expressed delight in the collaboration between the organisations. He said, “We are proud to collaborate with NBC on this project, which will not only improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians but also contribute significantly to the goal of ending open defecation. The partnership also underscores the power of private-sector engagement in addressing critical social and environmental challenges in Nigeria. Together, we are setting a strong example for corporate responsibility and sustainable development in the region.”

Lagos is committed to the attainment of open defecation-free Nigeria by the year 2025 and this is being guided by the defined roadmap which recognises the bridging of infrastructural gap as one of the cardinal steps as well as exploring private and public sector partnerships.

The representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Office of Environmental Services, Omoyeni Balogun, commended NBC on its water sanitation, hygiene, and stewardship agenda, noting: “NBC’s dedication to water sanitation and hygiene represents a commendable stride towards a cleaner and healthier future for our nation and its citizens. It mirrors our collective commitment to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all. The Federal Ministry’s pledge to attain open defecation-free status in Nigeria by 2025 is guided by a well-defined roadmap that places significant emphasis on rectifying infrastructural deficiencies and nurturing partnerships with both the private and public sectors.’’

The unveiling ceremony had high-level executives, dignitaries, and industry leaders from the private sector, government agencies, and departments in attendance. Among the notable attendees were the Council of Lagos White Cap Chiefs, Vice Chairman Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Emilagba Jubril, Vice Chairman Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Mohammed Eshilokun, Zonal Director (South West) Federal Controller, Lagos, Federal Ministry of Environment, Oluwatoyin Agbenla amongst others.

Over the last decade, NBC has made water stewardship one of the drivers of its sustainable manufacturing priorities. But more so, it has continued to implement community development initiatives across Nigeria. This initiative amongst others is one of the social development projects supported by the €1 million donation provided by NBC’s parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC). It is also in alignment with the Federal Government’s mission to eliminate open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

In addition, the company also provided water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities to nine underserved communities in Kano and Enugu States comprising 28 new boreholes, 20 boreholes rehabilitated, and 145 units of public latrines with handwashing facilities in 2010.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) Group, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 28 countries with over 715 million consumers and more than 197 brands in these markets. Their operations have continued to grow over the years and today NBC operates 8 manufacturing plants and 14 distribution centres across Nigeria.

NBC serves consumers across Nigeria by manufacturing, marketing, and distributing a portfolio of strong brands including Sparking Soft Drinks which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, and Limca; Still Drinks including the Five Alive range and Eva water as well as Monster and Predator energy drinks.

