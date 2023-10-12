Business School Netherlands (BSN) held its graduation ceremony in the Netherlands on Saturday, 30 September, 2023, and announced the graduation of a new set of sixty-five (65) Action Learning and Transformation Leaders from Nigeria, tagged the MBA Class of 2023. Oti Omatsone emerged as the Overall Best Graduate of the MBA Programme and had a distinction in her Masters’ Dissertation.

Business School Netherlands is a tier-one provider of Business Education worldwide. In its 2023 report, the famous CEO Magazine ranked Business School Netherlands among the top ten Global Business Schools offering MBA programmes. BSN was established in 1988 in the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands and has grown in 16 countries. The school has graduated over 7,000 full MBA and Executive MBA holders working in over 2,400 firms in over 74 countries.

Business School Netherlands has worldwide accreditation, reflecting its commitment to exceptional global quality standards. Business School Netherlands is accredited globally by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP), as well as the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA), and it is a member of the Association for Transnational Higher Education Accreditation (ATHEA). BSN has been recognised further as the Best MBA Provider in the Netherlands.

The Country Director of BSN Nigeria, Professor Lere Baale, stated, “Our vision is to develop world-class leaders, and our ambition is to be an enabler in the development and success of leaders and organisations worldwide through a unique, pragmatic and practical Action Learning programme, providing answers to current leadership issues through Direction, Vision, Understanding, Clarity, Agility, Resilience and Diversity (DVUCARD)”.

The degree awarding ceremonies are usually held in The Netherlands to cement further the global interaction of all graduates in the BSN Community.

BSN MBA is a practical, flexible, part-time, weekend-only, International and flexible payment programme for everyone with a bachelor’s or higher diploma or over a Decade of working experience. You do not need any English Tests.

For more details, call/WhatsApp 08117339548 or email bukola.ayeni@bsn-mba.net.

