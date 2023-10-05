Oando PLC, Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a lead sponsor at one of the continent’s leading energy conferences, Africa Oil Week, scheduled to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 9 – 13 October, 2023. As a thought leader in Africa’s energy sector, Oando will participate in various interviews and plenary sessions, sharing thought-provoking insights on how to propel the continent’s energy sector forward.

Themed “Maximising Africa’s Natural Resources in the Global Energy Transition”, the 29th Edition of Africa Oil Week will bring together deal makers, including African governments, international and national oil companies, independents, G&G actors, service providers and investors, to engage in high-level discussions and exchange valuable knowledge on ways to propel the energy sector forward and actualise the continent’s goal of energy efficiency.

To be competitive in today’s energy world, Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in Africa must embrace new business models and navigate complex regulatory, operational, and technical realities. As Africa’s upstream landscape evolves, Africa Oil Week will bring two of the continent’s most active E&P players and two of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest oil-producing countries to discuss their approach to developing Africa’s natural resources.

Themed “The Rise of Africa’s Independents & Indigenous Operators”, Dr. Ainojie Alex Irune, Chief Operating Officer, Oando Energy Resources, will represent the company in an interview with Mansur Mohammed, Head of West Africa Upstream Content at Sub-Saharan Africa Oil & Gas, Wood Mackenzie to share insights on how the company is developing Africa’s natural resources.

As leaders in the private sector striving towards achieving a carbon-neutral Africa, Oando will continue to exploit the continent’s clean and renewable energy sources to solve the continent’s energy deficit.

To this end, Dr Irune, in his capacity as President & CEO, Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), will be a panelist in an Energy Leaders Debate, highlighting new perspectives and solutions on the role of renewables in increasing access to modern energy alongside Adonis Pouroulis, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Chariot; Zaher Ibrahim, Vice President, EMEA, Baker Hughes; and Thabo Molekoa, Chairman and Managing Director, Siemens Energy. Emma Champion, Head of Regional Energy Transitions, Bloomberg NEF will moderate the debate session.

The panelists will share their views on how Africa can explore innovative solutions for more energy and climate neutrality in the context of affordability and equality, how to fast-track and deliver innovative projects in support of the global energy community as well as how to harmonise national, regional, and continental activities to bring about the desired change for the continent.

Following the adoption of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021, the Electricity Act in 2023, and the recent removal of its multi-billion dollar gasoline subsidies, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, must address its security challenges if it is to achieve its 2 million barrels per day threshold and boost gas supply.

As a proudly indigenous Nigerian energy solutions provider, Oando will share insights in a session themed ‘Nigeria – A Renewed Hope for a High Energy Future’. Representing Oando, Akinbambo Ibididapo-Obe will discuss how the Petroleum Industry Act and Electricity Act will create new opportunities for investments across the value chain, the commercial aspirations of Nigerian independents and how they can access capital to expand energy and gas infrastructure, amongst others.

Harnessing Africa’s vast natural resources and energy ambitions would be impossible without funding. For buyers wanting to invest in Africa, access to capital (both debt and equity) is proving more challenging. To this end, experts, including Adeola Ogunsemi, Chief Financial Officer, Oando PLC, will speak on the topic, “Financing for African Upstream Deal Flow”. As traditional commercial bank financiers continue to make global announcements about reducing their exposure to oil & gas globally and given that most acquisitions of big packages of African upstream assets will require debt across the line, this session will share insights on navigating the funding challenge.

In addition, Oando, represented by, Ms Ayotola Jagun, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, Oando PLC, will participate in a plenary session themed “The Energy Industry Value Proposition – Amplification of the ‘S’ in ESG”, moderated by Lame Verre, Board Chair, Lean in Equity and Sustainability.

Africa Oil Week provides a collaborative stage to connect, share intelligence on enabling policy for capital and investment, showcase licenses and bid rounds, help move projects forward and inform their long-term business strategy in the African upstream. The event aims to advocate for Africa to develop its oil and gas sector with strong and sustainable carbon management strategies and to facilitate equitable transactions that make a positive global impact and a legacy of socio-economic development across the continent.

