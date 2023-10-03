A Y M Shafa Holdings Limited, one of the frontline indigenous oil and gas firms, has opened up a multi-million-dollar gas plant in Navy Town Ojo, Lagos State to cater for the cooking gas needs of all residents in Navy Town and its environs in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

The joint venture project which is between the Admiralty Exchange Ltd and A Y M SHAFA Holdings Limited was commissioned last week. This was a fulfillment and realisation of 26 January, this year.

The project brought a relief to residents of Navy Town who travelled long distances in the past, to get a supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LPG) also known as the cooking gas used in households.

While speaking at the commissioning last week, the Executive Director of Business Development, A Y M Shafa Holdings Limited, Mallam Musa Yahaya, promised that the company’s team of professionally driven work force will ensure uninterrupted and safe supply of LPG to the barracks residents and its environs and at a good rate also.

He said the plant is one of the two 25mt tanks that were planned for Navy Town Ojo and that once demand is established they will bring in the second part of the project.

He stated further that it may be of interest to know that A Y M SHAFA Holdings Limited has similar plants and inland LPG depots spread across the country. He added that A Y M SHAFA Holdings Limited is one of the leading oil and gas marketing and distribution companies in Nigeria.

He also stressed that their liquid fuel stations are among the best quality in the Country. He said that with the permission of the Chief of Naval Staff, the company can also structure similar partnership vendor managed inventories in diesel and petrol supplies in Navy Town Ojo or any other area so desired.

Responding, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, explained that the Admiralty Shafa gas plant is a joint venture project between the Admiralty Exchange Limited, a subsidiary of Navy Holdings Limited and A Y M SHAFA Holdings Limited.

