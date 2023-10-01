The Deputy Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, has lauded Governor Hope Uzodinma over his promise to facilitate the employment of 4,000 Imo youths in Europe.

Mr Uzodinma, on 28 September, told a crowd of Imo State residents, “By December this year, 4,000 Imo youths will be employed in Europe.”

The governor, who is contesting for re-election in November, said he had negotiated with some European and Canadian companies which have promised to “send us special areas of skills which our youths will also learn”.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, the deputy speaker, issued a statement on Saturday, backing Mr Uzodinma over the comment.

He said it was normal for young people to seek opportunities abroad even in developed economies like the US, China, Russian, and Japan.

“No government can provide enough jobs for its citizens, especially in a country like Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Iwuanyanwu said the plan to send the youths abroad would help to lift several families out of poverty and contribute to the state’s economic growth, and that Governor Uzodinma deserves commendation for hatching the idea.

He cited, as an example, how Nigerians in the Diaspora remit billions of dollars to Nigeria annually, therefore, helping to boost Nigeria’s economic growth.

Apparently responding to the criticism of the governor’s comment, Mr Iwuanyanwu said, “Great visions are often met with ridicule and skepticism, but the mark of a true leader is the unwavering commitment to those visions, regardless of the initial opposition.”

He said, “History is not scarce of great leaders in politics, religion, business and the sciences who were misunderstood and whose great visions were initially ridiculed and condemned as either impossible or irrelevant, but what stands these leaders out and made them heroes at the end is their tenacity at sustaining these visions and riding it through to the benefit of even those who never gave it a chance.”

He said that some people who are criticising the governor over his comment might be “genuinely ignorant” while others could be driven by “partisan interests”.

Mr Iwuanyanwu assured the people of Imo that, in a matter of months, the 4,000 youths would embark on a journey to Canada and Europe, and that they would return with valuable skills and opportunities for the development of Imo.

‘Opposition has nothing to campaign with’

Mr Iwuanyanwu said the governor’s performance has made it difficult for the opposition in Imo to embark on political campaigns.

“Apparently, Senator Hope Uzodinma is making it impossible for the opposition in Imo State to have anything of significance to campaign with. Hence, they resort to embarrassing levels of mudslinging.

“This might also be their own strategy of trying to draw attention away from the ongoing distribution of 15,000 laptops to beneficiaries of the Skill-Up Imo programme. These laptops are imbued with lucrative programmes and software that would enable beneficiaries to become self-sufficient, as they could do a lot while sitting in their homes or offices.”

The deputy speaker said he is a student of the Uzodinma political and leadership school of thought. He said the governor is a visionary leader who is driven by a passion to make the society better than what he met.

He reflected on his own experiences in leadership and entrepreneurship, and stressed the need for leaders to remain audacious in their visions and to persevere in the face of doubt.

He cited Governor Uzodinma’s accomplishments to include the reconstruction of the Imo House of Assembly complex and the rebuilding of major roads in the state.

