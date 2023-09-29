Congratulations to the entire BSN community on the successful accreditation of our Programmes by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA)!

BSN Meets the below criteria to be accredited by FIBAA:

– Objectives and positioning of the study programme

-Quality Admission standards and procedure

– Quality Contents, Structure and didactical concept of the study programme

– Academic environment and framework standards

– Quality assurance, quality development and documentation

FIBAA is officially recognised in Europe and by the US Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

A FIBAA accreditation gives objective evidence of the quality of study programmes.

Cheers to more accreditation!

For more information about BSN, kindly click on the link below:

https://forms.office.com/r/VKkFKG3BXZ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

