Austin Avuru Foundation, thephilanthropic arm of AA Holdings Limited, the family office andprivate investment company with a focus on Energy, Agriculture,Real Estate, and Equity Capital Market investing has announced thesuccessful opening of Arrupe Jesuit College, Abbi, Delta State.

Theopening event was held on September 17, 2023, through a blessingceremony at the Arrupe Jesuit College Campus, to mark thecompletion of this visionary project, that seeks to provide top-tiereducational opportunities to children in Abbi, Delta State, andbeyond.

In 2018, the idea of building a top-class secondary school that wouldbe run to international standards in perpetuity was born. In 2019, theAustin Avuru Foundation approached the leadership of the Jesuits ofthe North-West Africa Province offering to build a primary andsecondary school bequeathing it to the Society to provide for theeducational needs of young men and women in Abbi, Delta State,and beyond.

Arrupe Jesuit College is a non-profit co-educational boardingCatholic and Jesuit secondary school, that welcomes young men andwomen of diverse cultural and religious backgrounds and providesthem with a comprehensive education and formation to lead meaningful lives with and for others.

The project constructioncommenced in February 2021, through the foundation-layingceremony of the college, with its completion in September 2023.

Speaking at the blessing ceremony, Austin Avuru, the benefactor ofthe foundation through his family office, AA Holding highlightedthe significance of philanthropy to the growth of the education sectorin the country.

He said “The Austin Avuru Foundation believes thateducation is the key to unlocking the potential of individuals andcommunities. The foundation’s vision is to create a world where

