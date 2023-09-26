IHS Towers, one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East by tower count, has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) 2023, held at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos.

IHS won in three categories of the awards emerging as the ‘Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year’, ‘Best Sustainable Tower Company of the Year’ and ‘Tower Team of the Year (IHS Management Team)’, cementing the company’s leadership in the space.

IHS Towers was founded in Nigeria more than 20 years ago, with operations today in 11 countries, across Africa, Middle East and Latin America and offices across five continents. IHS Towers which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2021 is probably the first company founded in Nigeria to achieve such a feat.

IHS Nigeria is the largest of IHS Towers’ operational markets where it owns over 16,000 towers and provides services across six (6) product offerings. Through its services, IHS Nigeria provides connectivity across the country and indirectly employs over 40,000 Nigerian citizens. IHS Nigeria is an employer of choice and through its four (4) sustainability pillars, provides support for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians.

Now in its 7th edition, the TIA (formerly, Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards) has grown to become the most esteemed award event in the ICT industry, to celebrate organisations, individuals and the private sector for distinguishing themselves over the course of each year. It brings industry members together to celebrate their achievements among their peers.

The award also celebrates individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services within the ICT sector. “We are here to celebrate the brilliance, ingenuity and incredible impact of the tech industry in Nigeria. If you look through every sector, if you have not infused technology in your business process, then you are lagging behind” Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer at InstinctWave, said in his welcome address.

According to Akin Naphtal, Nigeria has witnessed an exponential rise in tech startups in recent years, with over 125 active tech hubs and incubators according to the World Startups report. “I think it’s quite worthy to reward and recognise those pushing the frontier of the sector.

Naphtal said further that the TIA has grown beyond being a mere industry award, to a rather unique time with a fine blend of entertainment, peer networking for industry experts to celebrate outstanding performances and unique opportunities for stakeholders to network, entertain their clients and reinforce relationships with partners. “TIA has become a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovations from a broad range of organisations in the ICT sector”.

Other big winners on the night were Medallion Datacentre, Avanti Communications, Huawei, Broadbase Communications, and Reliance Info Systems. Femi Isaac Olatunji, lead consultant, Offset, emerged as the Tech PR Consultant of the year, while Ikechukwu Nnamani, the chief executive officer of Medallion Communication limited won the TIA Datacentre Lifetime Achievement award.

