The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in keeping with its responsibilities under the enabling law, the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, has announced a new numbering format for fixed lines. The law enables the NCC to manage Nigeria’s numbering resources

In the process, Nigeria’s fixed lines numbering format has changed from eight digits to 10 digits by just adding “02” prefix before the existing fixed number.

The Commission hereby informs the public of the changes and also clarifies that existing numbers will continue to operate concurrently till the cut-over date of 31 December, 2023. From 1 January, 2024, the new numbering format beginning with “02” prefix will be operational.

In other words, the old and new number formats are allowed to run concurrently till the cut-over date (31 December, 2023). Thereafter (from 1 January, 2024), the new fixed-lines format will assume full recognition across all networks.

For example, in the new order, to dial the hitherto existing number, 09461700, please dial 02094617000.

Additional examples are: For Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano’s current number format of 014630643, 094630643, 084460643 and 064460643, will now be 02014630643, 02094630643, 02084460643 and 02064460643 respectively in the new numbering format.

The NCC clarified that the change only affects the fixed telephone numbers while there is no change to the existing mobile numbering format.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Mr Reuben Muoka said the announcement was made to give expression to a key responsibility of the NCC and that it is consistent with the practices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations arm supervising Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

